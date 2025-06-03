The North Face’s iconic puffer jacket has fallen to an all-time low price
The 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket is mega cheap in a variety of colourways – don’t miss out!
It may have made its debut back in 1992, but The North Face’s 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket is still iconic in the world of outerwear. A go-to for mountain trails and streets, it’s renowned for its unbeaten warmth and retro design, and right now you can snap it up for a pretty ridiculous low price at Mainline Menswear UK and the US site.
Usually, deals on bestselling products, like this, only occur on limited colours. However, the 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket is available in a range of colourways, including yellow, black, red and brown – so you’ve got plenty to pick from!
Save £126 off The North Face's most famous jacket. With its fresh baffle construction for extreme warmth and subtle retro style, it'll keep you warm (and looking good) up a peak or on the streets. Available in various colourways.
Take $169 off The North Face’s legendary puffer jacket in a range of verstile colours. Designed with updated baffle quilting for maximum insulation and a nod to its retro roots, it’s built to keep you warm whether you’re heading up the mountain or out in the city.
We can’t imagine stock will last, especially when prices are this cheap, so we wouldn’t hesitate too much on whether you should or shouldn’t buy it. Just see it as an investment for your autumn/winter wardrobe, as you'll certainly be grateful you grabbed once the cold weather comes back around.
