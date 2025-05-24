This 5-star Samsung phone just hit its lowest ever price

If you're in the market for one of the best phones money can buy, there are few that can match Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra. It might not be as slim as the latest Galaxy S25 Edge, but it represents the best Android has to offer in 2025, and the latest price drop on Amazon makes it what can only be described as superb value.

The deal on Amazon takes the Galaxy S25 Ultra from its usual price of $1,299.99 and drops it to $1,049.99, which is not only the lowest price this flagship has ever been, according to CamelCamelCamel's price tracking history, but $250 off such a brilliant phone makes it a steal.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299.99 now $1,034.50 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the best phones on the market, with an integrated stylus, a refined design compared to its predecessor, an upgraded camera and plenty of power. This deal makes it even more unmissable.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra retains what has become an iconic design over the years, but that design was upgraded for 2025 with reduced bezels and rounded corners, while the rear camera saw some decent improvements too.

It has a unique offering with its integrated S Pen, while its performance from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy makes it one of the most powerful phones around.

Why is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra worth buying?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, by any measure, is a highly accomplished flagship phone. Even though others have launched since it was announced at the beginning of the year, plenty of experts would argue that none have managed to beat this device as yet in terms of design, performance and experience.

When we reviewed the Galaxy S25 Ultra, we gave it five stars and while there are other phones still to launch this year, including Google's Pixel 10 devices and Apple's iPhone 17 series, the Galaxy S25 Ultra isn't even six months old so it's surprising (and welcome) to see such a good deal on it.

The deal on Amazon is for the 256GB model, and it applies to all colour options, from Titanium Black and Titanium Gray to Titanium Silverblue and Titanium Whitesilver.