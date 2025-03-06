Google Pixel 10 tipped for a massive upgrade that makes a lot of sense

Quick summary Google could be planning to introduce a new personal assistant service with the Pixel 10. Called Pixel Sense, it could bring personalisation to your phone, drawing on data from all of Google's apps and services.

Google's next flagship phone series will reportedly come with a new personal assistance app called Pixel Sense. It's designed to give you a more personalised experience, and draws information from all of Google’s services on your phone.

The Google Pixel 10 is expected to be announced by the company in August 2025, and feature the new service which is designed to put AI to task and make your phone more personal to you. Information obtained by Android Authority gives us a look at some of the details.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about such a service. In 2023, we reported that the Pixel 9 could come with a new digital assistant called Pixie, which was to be exclusive to Google’s Pixel phones. At that time, it was clear that Google aimed to use the service to differentiate its handsets from other Android phones, many of which have access to the same AI services through Gemini or Google Photos.

As per the 2023 report, it’s said that Pixel Sense will use data from all your Google apps, processed on-device (so it will work online and offline) and be able to provide smart contextualised assistance. Android Authority says that Pixel Sense is summarised by Google thus: “Get the most personalised experience based on the things you do on your Pixel.”

Pixel Sense is said to be able to dive into your phone, messages, photos, screenshots, wallet, files, contacts, calendar and all the other Google apps. Pulling these together for a bespoke Pixel experience makes perfect sense, with Google presenting this information in a unique way.

The idea of personalisation is far from new: every AI service promises a more personal experience, but in the bog of translations, Genmoji or summaries of emails, AI’s use on smartphones has been somewhat questionable, mostly resulting in cookie-cutter features that don’t do much.

We're also retreading old ground, Google Now promised to make things more personal over a decade ago, before it was swept aside by Discover. Google Assistant wanted to add a personalised experience but didn’t. While Gemini has resulted in a verbose chatbot that’s still finding its feet.

What AI needs is something unique and useful, and Google is probably hoping that Pixel Sense will do that. But, if it’s just scraping out birthdays and recommending restaurants at lunchtimes, it’s really just repackaging experiences that already exist.

What we know so far is that Pixel Sense “takes notes to suggest personal data like places, products, and names, right when you need them". It's also claimed to "learn how you use your phone to help you complete tasks and routines faster" and "learn which topics are important to you and keep evolving with you".

With more and more information pouring through our phones, something that pulls it all together to manage your digital life could make the Pixel stand out. Get it right, and Pixel Sense could be a really useful feature.