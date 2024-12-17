You can now use Gemini 2.0 on your Android phone – here's how

Quick Summary Google Gemini 2.0 is now available on your Android phone. It's currently available on the beta version of the app – here's how you can try it.

While the world of Android phones has always been peppered with innovative technologies and practises, it's hard to think of anything more crucial than AI right now. Sprinkled into any software or hardware you can imagine, these processes are designed to make everyday life easier.

That's especially true of AI-powered voice assistants like Google Gemini. The results are essentially like a vintage voice assistant with superpowers – you'll get realistic conversations which pick up on the flow and context of what you're saying to offer real time advice.

Last week, I reported on a new generation for the Gemini platform. Gemini 2.0 is the latest version of the Flash software, beating the previous 1.5 Pro version in a number of key benchmarks.

At the time, I mentioned that there would be a short wait before users could get hands on with the product – and that short wait is over! As reported by Android Authority, Gemini 2.0 Flash is now available as a user selectable option in the Google Android app.

It's still listed as an experimental version though – this is its beta testing phase – which means that some of the features won't be available, or may perform in more unusual ways. That means it's unlikely to be a good pick for anyone looking for a dependable system for crucial work. However, if you're just looking to experiment and have some fun while testing out the latest technology, this could be a great place to start.

How to get Gemini 2.0 on your Android phone

In order to gain access to the beta software, you'll need to use the Google app in beta. Specifically, you'll need version 15.49.42, which is the one where the feature is cropping up.

Once you've got that, you'll be greeted by three tiles, offering you the option of which Gemini model you'd like to use. You'll have the experimental Gemini 2.0 Flash up first, along with 1.5 Flash and 1.5 Pro options.

It's worth noting that this is being rolled out gently, so don't panic if the features aren't available right away. I wouldn't anticipate a long wait anyway, as Google will likely be keen to get this into as many hands as possible.