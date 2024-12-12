Gemini 2.0 announced – one step closer to being the ultimate assistant

Quick Summary
Google's Gemini just got a killer upgrade.
The AI platform is now in its 2.0 version, and brings a range of crucial updates into play.
AI has become a real buzzword in the world of technology these days. It seems that almost everything has AI involved in some manner, from adaptive noise cancellation on earbuds to image generation on your phone.
One of the most exciting uses of AI is to improve voice assistants. As an Android phone user, I'm a big fan of Google's Gemini. That uses AI to create a more natural assistant experience, which feels like a conversation rather than an interaction with a computer.
Now, the brand has announced the arrival of Gemini 2.0. That's the next generation of the platform, and comes almost exactly a year after the initial launch of Gemini.
The new Gemini 2.0 era starts with a flash model. That's really aimed at developers more than end users, though its effects should trickle down into consumer-level apps in due course.
When it does, the benefits could be incredible. Gemini 2.0 outperforms the Gemini 1.5 Pro on a number of key benchmarks including code generation and solving maths problems.
Crucially, it's also better at providing factually accurate answers. That has been one stark criticism of the current generation of AI-powered assistants and chatbots – answers are often given which are simply incorrect. An improvement in that area could be really significant, building confidence within the user base.
There's no easy way to say exactly when these features will be available. While the model is available to developers right now, it's going to come down to how fast they're able to implement the new features. However, with even more updates expected in the new year, we'd expect to see some changes pretty quickly.
I certainly can't wait for that to happen. For me, the move towards a more humanised AI assistant has been one of the best bits about the modern AI age, and I'm excited to see how much more it can be improved.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
