iPhone gets a major AI update, but not from Apple Intelligence
It comes from a major rival
Quick Summary
iPhone users are getting a neat AI-powered upgrade – and it's not from Apple.
The Google Gemini platform is getting a deeper integration, with new widgets.
Users of the iPhone have had an interesting introduction to the world of AI. It's Apple Intelligence platform came out in dribs and drabs, but doesn't seem to have really caught on like others in the market.
One of the biggest issues comes with Siri. That was touted as a magnificent new AI-powered experience, but has suffered a series of delays which have kept it away from devices, and looks set to for the foreseeable future.
Now, though, users are getting a welcome AI-powered boost from an unlikely source. It comes courtesy of Google Gemini, with users now having a suite of potential widgets to add to their handsets.
That comes in two different forms, with a 2x2 grid of icons which sits in a neat square, or a wider 4x2 grid with an Ask Gemini bar at the top and four buttons below. There are a couple of additional buttons on the wider one – a paperclip icon to upload a document, and a gallery icon to share images.
Elsewhere, users can start dictating a prompt with the microphone button – that's on the end of the bar with the longer widget – while the Gemini sparkle icon opens the full app and keyboard. That one even changes colour slightly depending on if you're a free or Advanced subscriber, according to 9to5Google.
Could Google Gemini replace Siri on iPhone?
It's a neat addition for users. I've long said that Google's Gemini is one of the most useful AI-powered offerings out there, giving users access to the brilliant Gemini Live which allows for a conversational experience.
It's actually as close to what I'd like from things like Siri as I've seen, which should make it a welcome boost for iPhone fans. If you've been waiting eagerly for the new AI-powered Siri, this could act as a great alternative in the meantime.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
First foldable iPhone could be Apple's most eye-wateringly expensive ever
There's a big problem facing Apple
-
If the iPhone 17 Pro adds these 4 new features I'm already sold
Apple needs to make a big swing
-
Apple reportedly preparing the iPhone 17e already
But it sounds like an odd launch window
-
iPhone 17 Pro case leak shows Apple really is about to make a huge design swerve
This is going to alienate some users
-
New iPhone 17 Pro Max renders give us the best look yet at the flagship phone
This is going to cause a stir
-
Apple's iPhone just did something it never has before
This is an unprecedented event for the iPhone
-
Leaked iPhone Fold pricing suggests it will be fighting an uphill battle from the start
It looks set to be the most expensive foldable phone
-
Your WearOS watch will get arguably the biggest app update in a generation soon
This could be a gamechanger