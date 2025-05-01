iPhone gets a major AI update, but not from Apple Intelligence

Quick Summary iPhone users are getting a neat AI-powered upgrade – and it's not from Apple. The Google Gemini platform is getting a deeper integration, with new widgets.

Users of the iPhone have had an interesting introduction to the world of AI. It's Apple Intelligence platform came out in dribs and drabs, but doesn't seem to have really caught on like others in the market.

One of the biggest issues comes with Siri. That was touted as a magnificent new AI-powered experience, but has suffered a series of delays which have kept it away from devices, and looks set to for the foreseeable future.

Now, though, users are getting a welcome AI-powered boost from an unlikely source. It comes courtesy of Google Gemini, with users now having a suite of potential widgets to add to their handsets.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

That comes in two different forms, with a 2x2 grid of icons which sits in a neat square, or a wider 4x2 grid with an Ask Gemini bar at the top and four buttons below. There are a couple of additional buttons on the wider one – a paperclip icon to upload a document, and a gallery icon to share images.

Elsewhere, users can start dictating a prompt with the microphone button – that's on the end of the bar with the longer widget – while the Gemini sparkle icon opens the full app and keyboard. That one even changes colour slightly depending on if you're a free or Advanced subscriber, according to 9to5Google.

Could Google Gemini replace Siri on iPhone?

It's a neat addition for users. I've long said that Google's Gemini is one of the most useful AI-powered offerings out there, giving users access to the brilliant Gemini Live which allows for a conversational experience.

It's actually as close to what I'd like from things like Siri as I've seen, which should make it a welcome boost for iPhone fans. If you've been waiting eagerly for the new AI-powered Siri, this could act as a great alternative in the meantime.

