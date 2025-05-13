Google exec confirms Samsung XR headset launch date – and it's soon

Quick Summary At The Android Show, Google confirmed the existence of Gemini on the Android XR system. An exec from the brand also confirmed that the first device from Samsung, Google and Qualcomm is coming soon.

At The Android Show, we got an insight into the next big things happening with Google and Android. There were a couple of big things showcased, including the new look of Android 16 and news of Google's Gemini moving into a range of different devices.

That includes Wear OS-based smartwatches and cars with Android Auto. However, there's another product category which was mentioned – Android XR headsets.

In a private briefing with Google, an exec for the brand spoke about one in particular. For a long time, we've known about a joint project between Samsung, Google and Qualcomm which was set to go toe-to-toe with the Apple Vision Pro – and now we know when it's coming.

According to the spokesperson, the device will launch sometime later this year. That's quite a substantial learning – particularly from such an official source.

(Image credit: Google)

It's not all, either. The person referred to the launch as the "first device" which suggests that there is already more than one in the works.

It's perhaps not the most surprising admission – particularly given how long the project has been in the works – but it does suggest there could be a few different models coming. There's nothing more to go on, though it seems fairly safe to assume we might see a pro-level device and a more affordable, stripped-back version at some point.

I'm certainly excited for when they do arrive, because the integration of Gemini within the software looks fantastic. The whole thing looks really smart, and I can imagine that having Gemini available within a body-mounted device could make for some really intuitive use cases.

I imagine things like gaining insight into the world around you would be much more intuitive in a headset which you look through. With a maximum of six and a half months left until the device lands with us, all that's left to do is wait with eager anticipation.