Android 16 launch LIVE – all the latest on The Android Show and more
Google will detail Android 16 today, a week ahead of Google I/O – and we're covering it live
Google will kick off its I/O 2025 developers conference next week, but in a break from tradition, it has decided to unveil its latest Android early.
The Android Show: I/O Edition will stream live later today, where it will announce all the features and changes coming with Android 16. That is tipped to include a major design change, plus a few other surprises, so it should be a very big deal.
The new software will invariably arrive on Pixel devices first, but will then roll out to many of the other best Android phones from multiple manufacturers over the coming year.
So stick with us right here as we chart the launch of Android 16 today, up to and through The Android Show presentation itself.
Android 16 essential reading
Here are some of the biggest rumours and details on Android 16 we've covered so far:
- Android 16 release date revealed and it's ridiculously early
- Your older Pixel phone will still get Android 16
- You can now try Android 16 for yourself, here's how
- Android 16 to come with a significant security upgrade for Pixel phones
- Android 16 gets a great new look, as shown by these leaked images
Also check out the latest on Android 16 below:
LIVE: Latest Updates
Watch The Android Show live
The Android Show: I/O Edition will start at 6pm BST / 10am PDT today and you can watch it right here on T3.
We don't yet know the runtime of the presentation, but it's likely we'll hear a lot about the new Material 3 Expressive design. We'll also hopefully find out when the final build of Android 16 will be available to Pixel phone owners.
Google lets the cat out of the bag early
One of the biggest leaks we've had came from Google itself.
It is alleged to have accidentally posted a blog on Android 16's new Material 3 Expressive design. The page was quickly withdrawn, but not before eagle-eyed journalists managed to grab some of the screens from it. The words were also archived online.
It will basically bring a bolder, clearer and more useful design language to your phone. We'll undoubtedly hear more about it during The Android Show, but it's great to see Google taking the OS in a new direction.