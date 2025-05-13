Android 16 launch LIVE – all the latest on The Android Show and more

Google will kick off its I/O 2025 developers conference next week, but in a break from tradition, it has decided to unveil its latest Android early.

The Android Show: I/O Edition will stream live later today, where it will announce all the features and changes coming with Android 16. That is tipped to include a major design change, plus a few other surprises, so it should be a very big deal.

The new software will invariably arrive on Pixel devices first, but will then roll out to many of the other best Android phones from multiple manufacturers over the coming year.

So stick with us right here as we chart the launch of Android 16 today, up to and through The Android Show presentation itself.

Android 16 essential reading

Here are some of the biggest rumours and details on Android 16 we've covered so far:

Also check out the latest on Android 16 below: