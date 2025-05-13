Android phones are getting a Dynamic Island... sort of
Android 16 is bringing an iPhone feature to millions of phones
Quick Summary
Google just announced a feature which sounds a lot like the Dynamic Island.
Coming in Android 16, Live Updates is basically the same... just with, err, no island.
With The Android Show taking place right now, there are already a stack of great features worth talking about. But there's one which has caught my eye – and it will be especially pertinent for those who also like the look of the iPhone.
That's because there's a new feature which feels quite similar to the Dynamic Island found on those handsets. Okay it's not identical – you won't find it creating a faux cutout around the camera – but Live Updates offers a similar route to getting a quick look at your important information.
It's great for tracking a food delivery, or keeping an eye on a cab arriving, without needing to keep checking your phone. That should make it much less cumbersome to keep track of, allowing you to stay present in your conversations.
The actual premise is much more like the Samsung Now Bar in use. That offers a similar premise, with users able to get updates from certain apps. It sits at the base of the display, though, where Android's is found at the top. It's a small change but one worth noting.
It also comes as part of a much larger update to the visual style of Android 16. That features something called Material 3 Expression, which offers a much more substantial suite of customisation options for users.
Similar to Material You which preceded it, you'll find colour themes which use shades of the same hue and complementary colours for a cohesive overall look. The whole thing has gained a boost with some neat new animations, too. Those feature a distinct pop when swiping notifications away, and offer a springier overall appearance.
The update is coming to users of Google Pixel devices later this month, with other handsets set to get them in due course. It's a sizeable overall change, and one which most users should be looking forward to.
