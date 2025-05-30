A Google Pixel update is coming to remind us why we own a phone in the first place
It offers extra customisation
Quick Summary
There's a nifty update coming to Google Pixel phones, which offers a much-requested customisation option.
That sees the way calls are answered change.
If you stop and think about it, modern phones really are astounding devices. Gone are the days when you'd simply use them to make calls and receive texts – these days, everything from your shot-snapping to your finances happens within these handsets.
Still, the core concept is still a big factor. Making and receiving calls is crucial, and the latter half of that equation has proven to be a bug bear for many users.
In particular, many have questioned the differing UIs used for the accepting or rejecting of incoming calls. Brands seemingly flit between separate buttons, swiping gestures and other methods of saying yes or no.
Now, though, it looks like Google is set to turn that choice over to the user. As spotted by 9to5Google, there's code in a new beta version which appears to give users the choice for exactly how their calls will look.
That appears to let users decide how they'd prefer their call screen to look. The options include single tap and horizontal swipe, which is likely to relate to the individual answer and decline buttons of old, or the newer pill-shaped swipe bar.
The 'swipe up to answer' version doesn't appear in the code they found, though it's possible that is being held for when the phone is locked, or simply being removed altogether.
As this information comes from unreleased back-end code, it's tough to say with any real conviction. It is also possible that these features may be rescinded before anything comes to market. Still, it's something which would make a lot of sense, and is likely to please a lot of users.
With the broader Material 3 Expressive redesign coming soon, this may well be a feature in that suite. That was announced at The Android Show a few weeks ago, and brings a new animation style, as well as added customisation features to Android phones.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
