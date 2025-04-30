If your smartphone gives you headaches, the next Google Pixel could help
PWM dimming rates can be a real pain for some users
Quick Summary
If you get headaches when you use your phone, the Google Pixel 10 may help.
The brand has alluded to changes with its PWM dimming, which can cause significant health issues.
As fans of Android phones, we should be quite accustomed to new features which satisfy the wants of consumers. AI-powered photo editing and memory recall functionality are two such examples which have come to the fore in recent years.
But what about the features we actually need? One such spec is the pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming rate. In effect, that is the method by which most LEDs are made brighter or darker – rather than actually dimming the LED output, they are rapidly switched on and off to trick the brain into seeing a certain brightness.
It's a design choice which can have serious implications. Those who are sensitive to PWM dimming can experience everything from headaches to a tingling sensation in their faces.
Now, it looks like Google may finally be taking that on board with its next Pixel 10 model. That report comes courtesy of Android Central, where a Google representative suggests that updates on the matter would arise later in the year.
If you're aware of Google's release schedule, you'll know that likely marks the Pixel 10 as the point of difference. That model is expected at some point later in the year – traditionally they came around the start of Autumn, though last year's Pixel 9 range cropped up a little earlier.
Of course, there's no guarantees of that, either. The response from Google was suitably vague, and while we're hopeful that change will come, it could also take the opportunity to outline future plans for that technology.
Regardless, it would be a welcome change. Phones are often praised for adding new and exciting features, but there's really nothing better than a change which could literally stop someone's pain. It would also set Google apart from other brands like Samsung and Apple, who continue to utilise rates which are significantly slower than some of the Chinese manufacturers.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
