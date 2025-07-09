A Google Pixel 10 goes on sale already, but you might not be that impressed

Quick Summary An enterprising individual is selling the Pixel 10 motherboard with Tensor G5 chip on a Chinese auction site. The listing shows the Pixel 10, but we wouldn't advise that you go and buy this.

Google is going to be launching the new Pixel 10 series towards the end of August, but the new handset has already gone on sale in China.

Before you get too excited, this isn't the retail version of the phone, it's someone selling one of the pre-production samples. In a move that some might describe as cheeky – Google might have better legal term for this – the phone is being sold in a Chinese auction site, similar to eBay.

Uncovered by 9to5Google, the listing shows the new Pixel 10 handset, which appears to look exactly the same as the Pixel 9. However, the item being sold is actually the Pixel 10 prototype motherboard, including the Tensor G5 chip.

That's what's pictured in the listing, with the seller choosing to use a cigarette lighter to hide some of the details on the rear of the phone – presumably the tracking numbers that Google would use to hunt down exactly where it has come from.

There's also been some creative editing to the Tensor G5 chip, again to disguise codes and numbers.

Certainly, it's something of a specialist listing, but if you're in the market for the motherboard from an unreleased phone, sold in dubious circumstances, here's your opportunity. You'll have to move fast to get there before Google does and you might just prefer to browse the best Prime Day deals instead if you're in the mood for shopping.

(Image credit: goofish.com)

What to expect from the Pixel 10

This listing appears to show a Pixel 10 handset and could be showing off one of the new additions to the phone, the telephoto lens. Previously the preserve of the Pro models, the base phone could get a camera boost.

That will widen the gap between the Pixel 10 and the Pixel 10a model that will follow it in 2026. Elsewhere, the main camera is expected to change sensor too, moving to the Samsung GN8 sensor used by the Pixel 9a. Some might see this as a downgrade, but with the quality of Google's processing, it might not make much of a difference to regular users.

Elsewhere, the design doesn't appear to be changing: there is expected to be a slight tweak in colours, a new fingerprint sensor, but not a lot else.

With Pixel phones already running Android 16, the biggest shift might come in a wholesale move to Material 3 Expressive, giving the phone a new look at feel. I'm sure there will be some new headline software features too.

The exact date that the phones will be revealed is currently unknown – both 13 August and 20 August have been suggested.