When will my phone get Android 16? Pixel, Samsung, Nothing, OnePlus – is yours on the list?
Android 16 arrives earlier than previous updates, but when will your phone get it?
Android 16 is the latest mobile software from Google, coming in to power all the best Android phones.
The new software will usher in a range of new features, including a fresh new design based on Material 3 Expressive, making this update a little bigger than some of the previous versions.
As always, there's a big question mark over when you’ll get it on your own phone.
With the timeline completely shaken up this year, we’re putting all the details in one place, so you can find if your handset is getting the update and when that might happen. We'll also update the details over time, as we find out more.
What’s the current status of Android 16?
Android 16 is currently on Beta 4. This is the last and final Beta before the software goes gold, which is when we’ll see final release.
The developer previews for Android 16 took place in November and December 2024, with the beta releases rolling out through the early months of 2025. With Beta 4, Android 16 has officially reached “platform stability”.
This means that the core APIs (application programming interfaces) work and the software behaves the way that it should. It also means apps can be finalised ready for final release.
When is the Android 16 release date?
Google detailed Android 16 at a special The Android Show: I/O Edition today (13 May) and revealed that the final release will start to rollout later in the month. More details will follow, it said.
When it's ready, Google will release the Android 16 source code to AOSP. It’s then expected to be pushed to compatible Pixel phones.
While Google phones will then have the update, other brands will still have to work on their own integration and optimisation with their own software skins, although some of this work will already be underway.
For example, Google also revealed during The Android Show that Samsung devices will start to get the update (as part of One UI 8) later in the summer.
Pixel phones eligible for Android 16
The following Pixel phones will be eligible for the Android 16 update and should be the first devices to receive it. Google has a seven-year update policy on recent devices and all the following models were included in the Android 16 Beta.
These will be the first phones to get Android 16.
- Pixel 9a
- Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold
- Pixel 8a
- Pixel 8 and 8 Pro
- Pixel 7a
- Pixel 7 and 7 Pro
- Pixel 6a
- Pixel 6 and 6 Pro
- Pixel Tablet
- Pixel Fold
Samsung phones eligible for Android 16
Samsung has recently adopted a seven-year update policy, meaning there are a lot of Samsung phones and tablets that are in line for the Android 16 update.
While the exact timeline hasn’t been confirmed (beyond "this summer"), these are the devices that should get it – but be aware that Samsung was slow with the Android 15 update through One UI 7 and it might be that One UI 8 also takes some time to arrive.
Samsung is unlikely to push the update to any models until the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 have launched, which is expected to be early July.
Because there are so many Samsung devices, we’ve only listed Galaxy S, Galaxy Z and Galaxy Tab models, but Galaxy A, Galaxy F and Galaxy M models will also be in line for an update.
- Galaxy S25 Edge
- Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra
- Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Galaxy S24 FE
- Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Galaxy S23 FE
- Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition
- Galaxy Z Fold 6
- Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Galaxy Z Flip 6
- Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Tab S10+, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 FE+
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
- Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab A9, Galaxy Tab A9+
Other Android phones expecting an early upgrade to Android 16
The following devices were included in the Android 16 beta programme and that might indicate that they will get rapid access to the final version. As more details are made public, we’ll update this list with more precise details of models and brands.
The OnePlus 13 is likely to be the first device to get updated based on previous performance.
- Honor Magic 7 Pro
- Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus
- OnePlus 13
- Oppo Find X8
- Realme GT 7 Pro
- Vivo X200 Pro
- Xiaomi 14T Pro
- Xiaomi 15
As more details become public about Android 16 availability, we’ll continue to update this feature with more specific brands, models and date, so you’ll know when your phone is getting the update.
