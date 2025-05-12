The Android Show I/O – how to watch the launch of Android 16 and discover new features

Google will host its annual developers conference next week, kicking off with a keynote address on 20 May. But before that, it will stream a presentation event online dedicated to the next Android.

Android 16 has been rumoured and leaked numerous times in recent months – we've even had a few beta versions available to install on Pixel phones – but we'll find out much more about the public release during The Android Show: I/O Edition tomorrow 13 May.

You'll be able to watch the presentation above, but should you want to swot up on what to expect, and find out when it starts, here's everything else you need to know.

How to watch The Android Show: I/O Edition

The trailer above should turn into the live stream soon before the show kicks off.

Alternatively, you can watch it on the official Android YouTube channel.

When does The Android Show start?

The Android Show: I/O Edition will debut online at 10am PDT on 13 May 2025. That means it'll stream in the UK from 6pm and across mainland Europe from 7pm.

Here are the start times for different regions around the globe.

  • US West Coast: 10:00 PDT
  • US East Coast: 13:00 EDT
  • UK: 18:00 BST
  • Central Europe: 19:00 CEST
  • India (New Delhi): 22:30 IST
  • China (Beijing): 01:00 CST (14 May)
  • Japan (Tokyo): 02:00 JST (14 May)
  • South Korea (Seoul): 02:00 KST (14 May)
  • Australia (Sydney): 03:00 AEST (14 May)

Android 16: what do we know so far?

Plenty has been revealed about Android 16 so far, not least thanks to several beta versions being made available to test on Pixel phones (from the Pixel 6 up).

New features will include new camera tools, better integration for Gemini (Google's AI platform that'll eventually replace Assistant entirely), and some significant tweaks to phone security – especially when it comes to under-display fingerprint scanners.

However, perhaps the biggest visible change will be in design. Leaked images have shown what is claimed to be Material 3 Expressive, a new design language that makes certain aspects of the experience bolder and clearer to see.

Google itself allegedly leaked its own information too, with what seems to be an official blog post having been accidentally posted before being withdrawn again.

This included images grabbed by those who saw the page before its disappearance, and they show a very different kind of Android.

Material 3 Expressive

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

We'll find out a whole lot more during the presentation, of course, but these at least illustrate why you should set your alarm to watch it as it happens.

As for the Android 16 rollout, it's likely to be exclusive to Pixel phones first (as always) and then arrive on other devices in time. Some might take longer than others – after all, we've only just started to get Android 15 on some.

