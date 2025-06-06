How to watch WWDC 25 and see the iOS 26 launch live
Here's how to watch Apple's latest announcements and what to expect
It's almost time once more for Apple's annual developers conference and that means we're due to find out the new features it has in store this year for the likes of iPhone, iPad and Mac.
It is widely believed that we'll see the announcement of iOS 26 during WWDC 25, along with the other operating systems for its different devices. And we might even see the launch of homeOS at last – Apple's much-rumoured smart home ecosystem.
The opening keynote will take place at 10am PDT (6pm BST) on Monday 9 June, and will be streamed live. Indeed, you can watch right here it via the video below.
Although we're not expecting any major hardware announcements – this is a developers conference, after all – there should be plenty for those with Apple devices already, plus hints at future launch plans.
So here's everything you need to know about the WWDC 25 keynote address, including timings for your location wherever you are.
When will Apple's WWDC 25 keynote start?
Apple will stream its WWDC kick off show at 10am PDT on Monday 9 June 2025.
Here are the start times for your location:
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
- US West Coast: 10:00 PDT
- US East Coast: 13:00 EDT
- UK: 18:00 BST
- Central Europe: 19:00 CEST
- India (New Delhi): 22:30 IST
- China (Beijing): 01:00 CST (10 June)
- Japan (Tokyo): 02:00 JST (10 June)
- South Korea (Seoul): 02:00 KST (10 June)
- Australia (Sydney): 03:00 AEST (10 June)
How to watch the WWDC 25 keynote
You can watch the event stream live right here (via the video above).
Alternatively, you will be able to watch it on Apple's own website, or through Apple TV devices.
What to expect
This year's WWDC keynote could be one of the biggest yet. While we're unlikely to see any major hardware revealed (unlike WWDC 23 and the Vision Pro), it is thought that all of Apple's operating systems are getting their biggest design overhaul in years.
In addition, it is claimed that they will adopt a new naming structure going forward. Instead of iOS 19, which we would've expected, it is tipped to be called iOS 26 to reflect the forthcoming year.
The same is true with the other systems – iPadOS 26, macOS 26, tvOS 26, and watchOS 26. There could even be a new one added too – homeOS 26.
Apple CarPlay is also said to be getting a bit of a refresh, even though CarPlay Ultra has finally started to rollout. That's because new features will be added on the iPhone side of things.
It could be a jam-packed event, that's for sure. Join us as we report live during the event, and watch the stream with us above.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Apple could be working on five AirPods upgrades – may even announce them next week
With the iOS 26 reveal just days away, Apple's said to be planning key AirPods upgrades
-
Apple teases iOS redesign in WWDC 25 clip
There's a new tagline, too
-
macOS 26 leaks ahead of WWDC – or at least its full name does
The new Mac software is coming
-
Apple reportedly ditching its OS naming system for something more... confusing?
Big plans are afoot for WWDC – including a claimed name change for iOS, iPadOS, and more
-
Apple could simplify eSIM transfers from iPhone to Android soon
Switching between different platforms could be made easier in iOS 19
-
Apple TV about to get its biggest design overhaul since launch
Apple's tvOS 19 is set to introduce a "significant" redesign to the class-leading streamer
-
WhatsApp finally gets the iPad update I've been waiting years for
WhatsApp for iPad has arrived at last!
-
iPhone 17 Air looks simply incredible in leaked video
A trusted leaker has posted a video of an alleged iPhone 17 Air – and yes, it is superslim