How to watch WWDC 25 and see the iOS 26 launch live

It's almost time once more for Apple's annual developers conference and that means we're due to find out the new features it has in store this year for the likes of iPhone, iPad and Mac.

It is widely believed that we'll see the announcement of iOS 26 during WWDC 25, along with the other operating systems for its different devices. And we might even see the launch of homeOS at last – Apple's much-rumoured smart home ecosystem.

The opening keynote will take place at 10am PDT (6pm BST) on Monday 9 June, and will be streamed live. Indeed, you can watch right here it via the video below.

WWDC 2025 — June 9 | Apple - YouTube Watch On

Although we're not expecting any major hardware announcements – this is a developers conference, after all – there should be plenty for those with Apple devices already, plus hints at future launch plans.

So here's everything you need to know about the WWDC 25 keynote address, including timings for your location wherever you are.

When will Apple's WWDC 25 keynote start?

Apple will stream its WWDC kick off show at 10am PDT on Monday 9 June 2025.

Here are the start times for your location:

US West Coast: 10:00 PDT

10:00 PDT US East Coast: 13:00 EDT

13:00 EDT UK: 18:00 BST

18:00 BST Central Europe: 19:00 CEST

19:00 CEST India (New Delhi): 22:30 IST

22:30 IST China (Beijing): 01:00 CST (10 June)

01:00 CST (10 June) Japan (Tokyo): 02:00 JST (10 June)

02:00 JST (10 June) South Korea (Seoul): 02:00 KST (10 June)

02:00 KST (10 June) Australia (Sydney): 03:00 AEST (10 June)

How to watch the WWDC 25 keynote

You can watch the event stream live right here (via the video above).

Alternatively, you will be able to watch it on Apple's own website, or through Apple TV devices.

(Image credit: Apple)

What to expect

This year's WWDC keynote could be one of the biggest yet. While we're unlikely to see any major hardware revealed (unlike WWDC 23 and the Vision Pro), it is thought that all of Apple's operating systems are getting their biggest design overhaul in years.

In addition, it is claimed that they will adopt a new naming structure going forward. Instead of iOS 19, which we would've expected, it is tipped to be called iOS 26 to reflect the forthcoming year.

The same is true with the other systems – iPadOS 26, macOS 26, tvOS 26, and watchOS 26. There could even be a new one added too – homeOS 26.

Apple CarPlay is also said to be getting a bit of a refresh, even though CarPlay Ultra has finally started to rollout. That's because new features will be added on the iPhone side of things.

It could be a jam-packed event, that's for sure. Join us as we report live during the event, and watch the stream with us above.