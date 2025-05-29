Apple reportedly ditching its OS naming system for something more... confusing?
Big plans are afoot for WWDC – including a claimed name change for iOS, iPadOS, and more
Quick Summary
Apple is set to rip up the copybook when it comes to the names of its new OS updates.
Industry sources claim the next iOS will be called iOS 26. Apple's other operating systems will follow suit, it is said.
If you own an Apple device you'll likely be au fait with the company's OS naming system. We're currently on variants of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, etc, and iOS 19 and we're fully expecting iOS 19 and its equivalents to be announced during WWDC in a couple of weeks.
However, it turns out we could be very wrong.
It is claimed that Apple is set to shake-up the naming convention for the software coming to its best iPhones and other devices. And rather than simplify things, it could be more baffling than ever.
Bloomberg's resident Apple expert, Mark Gurman, has reported that Apple will switch to yearly identifiers from this year's OS updates. However, much like EA does with its annual EA Sports games, it'll opt for the forthcoming year, not the current one.
What will the next iOS be called?
According to "people with knowledge of the matter", that means we'll get iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26 and visionOS 26 this year, while next year will see iOS 27 release, and so on.
The software will be the same as the rumoured iOS 19, etc, but the name will be different.
Of course, once we get into the swing of it, it'll make sense. And we get why Apple would want to use the proceeding year rather than current one, considering each OS is likely to release towards the end of 2025 (in September). However, it could make it particularly confusing when scanning through app compatibility, for example. The jump from 19 to 26 leaves quite a gap for the uninitiated.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
It's also been pointed out just how Samsung this all seems.
Samsung has, since 2020, named its flagship Android phones after years – although as they launch in February or March, they use the current date. The Samsung Galaxy S25 family is the latest, therefore.
It doesn't do so with its software though, with One UI 8 (based on Android 16) set to be its next big phone OS release.
We'll find out more about the new naming structure on 9 June during during Apple's WWDC 25 opening keynote (or should that be 26?).
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 25000mAh review: a power bank that means business
This is our favourite so far
-
Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo review: an incredible portable fan to make summer easier indoors and outdoors
Shark's new FlexBreeze HydroGo is super easy to use, provides tons of air movement, and comes with a handy "breeze" function
-
Apple could simplify eSIM transfers from iPhone to Android soon
Switching between different platforms could be made easier in iOS 19
-
Apple TV about to get its biggest design overhaul since launch
Apple's tvOS 19 is set to introduce a "significant" redesign to the class-leading streamer
-
WhatsApp finally gets the iPad update I've been waiting years for
WhatsApp for iPad has arrived at last!
-
iPhone 17 Air looks simply incredible in leaked video
A trusted leaker has posted a video of an alleged iPhone 17 Air – and yes, it is superslim
-
Spotify's latest iPhone update is its most significant in years
And it's especially good if you like audiobooks
-
Apple's future iPhone plans could borrow something from Samsung's past
A massive design change for could be coming for the 20th anniversary iPhone
-
Apple TV 4K just got a free update to improve Dolby Atmos playback
Apple's tvOS 18.5 update brings with it a neat new feature
-
Apple Maps gets a free update with a hidden treat for F1 fans
Get ready for the movie and Monaco