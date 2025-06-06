Your iPhone might not get iOS 26 – here are the models affected

Quick Summary iOS 26 is coming as part of WWDC – but your iPhone may not be supported. And it's not just the phones being affected, either.

With WWDC taking place next week, all eyes will be firmly on Apple as it debuts a range of new products and services. The show is normally used to showcase its next generation of software and operating systems for various devices.

Naturally, the new iPhone operating system is set to be one of the most popular. With more and more people using one variant or another, there will be millions waiting to see what's on offer.

Still, while some are excited about the new features coming to their handset, others will be waiting with baited breath to see if their device is still supported. Apple often makes certain models obsolete with new OS releases, though there's no real rhyme or reason to it.

Now, a new report suggests that three iPhones could miss out on the iOS 26 software. Those are the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR. Those handsets were released back in 2018, so it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

It's not just the iPhone range which looks set to lose some supported devices, either. The iPad range is also trimming some fat – though it's only the 7th Gen iPad expected to go there.

MacOS 26 is rumoured to involve the most casualties, with the 2020 Intel-powered MacBook Air models, 2018 MacBook Pro's, the 2018 Mac Mini and the 2017 iMac Pro all set to face the chopping block. Three of those four shouldn't come as much surprise, but the inclusion of the Intel-powered 2020 MacBook Air models will likely raise some eyebrows.

Of course, just because a device is supported also doesn't guarantee it will be feature-filled. We've already seen a number of iPhones launched in the not-too-distant past which support the broader iOS, but can't get features like Apple Intelligence.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Still, for those who have kept their devices up to date, this should provide an interesting suite of options.