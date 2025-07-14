Forget endless sit-ups – here’s how you build a solid core with just your bodyweight, says a personal trainer
There's no crunches or planks either
Sit-ups are the exercise we probably all first came across in regard to strengthening our midsection muscles. And while they aren’t completely useless – as they do target lots of the core’s key muscles – they are a tad boring and not the easiest. Luckily, there are plenty of other brilliant bodyweight exercises that are highly effective for building a rock-solid core, which Personal Trainer, James Stirling, has shared. Even better, it doesn’t include crunches or the plank either.
Can you build a stronger core using just your bodyweight? Absolutely. Just like bodyweight training can build strength and muscle, it works for your core too. The key is progressive overload. Again, that doesn’t mean you have to start incorporating weights; you could simply perform the exercise for a few seconds longer, slow it down, or reduce your rest time between sets. By increasing the intensity, your core muscles are constantly being challenged, encouraging growth, endurance, and stability over time.
- Hollow hold – 30s
- Back extension – 30s
- Leg lifts – 30s
- Shoulder taps – 30s
- Copenhagen plank – 20s each side
If you enjoyed this core number, then why not try this five-move Pilates workout next? Pilates is renowned for its controlled movements that target the deep core muscles to help enhance stability and alignment. Plus, it’ll only take you 15 minutes. Alternatively, for those who struggle with floor-based exercises – or if you simply want a break from them – then this upright core workout will freshen up your usual routine while still delivering a solid burn to your abs, obliques, and lower back.
