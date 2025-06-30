Want to strengthen your deep core muscles? A fitness expert says start with these 4 bodyweight exercises

If you’re looking to build real core strength – the kind that will support your spine, improve your gym lifts, build better posture, and power everyday movements – then it’s time to focus on your deep core muscles. According to Fitness Coach, Elise Young , these four simple bodyweight exercises can lay the foundation for building a stronger, more resilient core. The best bit? It doesn’t involve endless crunches, sit-ups, or the plank.

Your ‘deep core muscles’ are the muscles that help support your spine and pelvis, keeping it more stable. These include the transverse abdominis – the deepest abdominal muscle that wraps around the trunk of your body like a corset – the multifidus, which runs along your spine, the pelvic floor muscles, the diaphragm, and the internal obliques. When these are strong, your entire body works better in your favour; you have better balance, can move pain-free, and perform everyday tasks far more efficiently with less niggles.

While no planks or dreaded crunches are included in this workout, all the exercises are floor-based, so make sure you have an exercise mat, or something soft beneath you. Perform three rounds of the workout below, resting for 20-30 seconds between each exercise and 60-90 seconds between rounds. Here’s your workout:

20 deadbugs

15-second deadbug hold

12 bridge marches

10 side plank abductions

Remember, progressive overload is key to getting strong, so once these exercises feel easy it’s time to increase the intensity – you can do this by increasing the reps, adding some resistance in the form of a pair of light dumbbells , or even slowing down the exercise. If you struggle with floor-based exercises, then here’s a three-move standing core workout you can do instead.