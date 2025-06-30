Want to strengthen your deep core muscles? A fitness expert says start with these 4 bodyweight exercises
You won’t find any crunches or planks here
If you’re looking to build real core strength – the kind that will support your spine, improve your gym lifts, build better posture, and power everyday movements – then it’s time to focus on your deep core muscles. According to Fitness Coach, Elise Young, these four simple bodyweight exercises can lay the foundation for building a stronger, more resilient core. The best bit? It doesn’t involve endless crunches, sit-ups, or the plank.
Your ‘deep core muscles’ are the muscles that help support your spine and pelvis, keeping it more stable. These include the transverse abdominis – the deepest abdominal muscle that wraps around the trunk of your body like a corset – the multifidus, which runs along your spine, the pelvic floor muscles, the diaphragm, and the internal obliques. When these are strong, your entire body works better in your favour; you have better balance, can move pain-free, and perform everyday tasks far more efficiently with less niggles.
A post shared by Elise | Fitness Professional (@elisesbodyshop)
A photo posted by on
While no planks or dreaded crunches are included in this workout, all the exercises are floor-based, so make sure you have an exercise mat, or something soft beneath you. Perform three rounds of the workout below, resting for 20-30 seconds between each exercise and 60-90 seconds between rounds. Here’s your workout:
- 20 deadbugs
- 15-second deadbug hold
- 12 bridge marches
- 10 side plank abductions
Remember, progressive overload is key to getting strong, so once these exercises feel easy it’s time to increase the intensity – you can do this by increasing the reps, adding some resistance in the form of a pair of light dumbbells, or even slowing down the exercise. If you struggle with floor-based exercises, then here’s a three-move standing core workout you can do instead.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.