No plank needed – build a stable core with this 8-minute upright ab workout

Planks, deadbugs, bear holds they’re all great core exercises, but they also require a lot of lying on the floor – and that can get a little boring, week in week out. Sprinkling in some standing core exercises won’t just freshen up your routine, but they can also be done anywhere with minimal space. You only need 8 minutes on the clock for this five-move workout, two light dumbbells (or heavy water bottles), and a ‘let’s get it’ attitude.

By the way, the plank isn’t a bad exercise (far from it, it’s brilliant), but it isn’t the easiest to master, especially for beginners. Standing core exercises, however, are not only far more accessible, but they generally challenge your balance and stability more (firing up those deep core muscles), as they require you to move the joints through a great range of motion. They’re also super functional and mimic movements that you do every day. How often are you carrying out activities that require you to plank? Not a lot…

This workout is performed as a circuit, so you’ll do all the exercises back to back with no rest – yes, your core will be on fire afterwards, but it’s only two rounds, so get it done and dusted. Perform each exercise for 30 seconds and on both sides where applicable (we’ve noted which exercises you’ll need to do this for). Don’t go too heavy with your weights – while you do want to challenge yourself, performing each movement with proper control and form is key. As always, watch the video above if you're not familiar with the exercises. Here’s what you’re doing:

High-low dumbbell march (on both sides)

Step drive (on both sides)

Half kneeling wood chop (on both sides)

Double front rack march

Kneeling static dumbbell hold

Looking for another stand-up core-strengthening routine? This 12-minute workout only requires one weight (water bottles and small backpacks are also welcome), and works the body through all planes of motion. We also love the simplicity of this three-move workout , although don’t let that fool you into thinking it’s easy – simple, but lethal.