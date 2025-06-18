Strengthen and sculpt your side abs with this 10-minute bodyweight workout
Build a more powerful torso, while protecting your back
Your obliques can often be a bit of an afterthought when it comes to core training, overshadowed by exercises that focus on the six-pack muscles (the rectus abdominis). However, our obliques are an important part of our core makeup, helping to stabilise the spine, as well as assist with lateral flexion and twisting of the torso. Not been giving yours any attention during training? This 10-minute bodyweight workout will sort that out.
According to MiraFit: “Training the obliques will result in a stronger core, which will help in other areas of your strength training, such as performing squats and deadlifts.” This is because they enhance spinal stability, which means more balance and control through the movement, as well as better power transfer. They also mention that this spinal stability also contributes to better posture, which can help to reduce the likelihood of injury in the back and hips.
A post shared by Elise | Fitness Professional (@elisesbodyshop)
A photo posted by on
As we mentioned, no equipment is required for this workout, so you can easily do it at home, or bolt it onto the end of your gym workout. Just grab an exercise mat or a towel, so you’ve got something soft beneath you. Work your way through the exercises below, resting for 30 seconds between each exercise, and then 60-90 seconds between rounds. Aim for two to three rounds in total, then you’re done! Here’s the workout:
- Plank with side reach – 10 reps, on each side
- Side plank with dip – 10 reps, on each side
- Slow bicycle crunches – 12 reps, on each side
- Bridge marches – 8 reps, on each side
Now that your obliques have had some well-deserved TLC, don’t forget to show the rest of your core some love too. This 8-minute ab workout targets those deep core muscles, without a single floor-based move, which makes for a refreshing change. All you’ll need is a pair of light to medium dumbbells or two heavy water bottles.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.