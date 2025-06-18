Strengthen and sculpt your side abs with this 10-minute bodyweight workout

Your obliques can often be a bit of an afterthought when it comes to core training, overshadowed by exercises that focus on the six-pack muscles (the rectus abdominis). However, our obliques are an important part of our core makeup, helping to stabilise the spine, as well as assist with lateral flexion and twisting of the torso. Not been giving yours any attention during training? This 10-minute bodyweight workout will sort that out.

According to MiraFit: “Training the obliques will result in a stronger core, which will help in other areas of your strength training, such as performing squats and deadlifts.” This is because they enhance spinal stability, which means more balance and control through the movement, as well as better power transfer. They also mention that this spinal stability also contributes to better posture, which can help to reduce the likelihood of injury in the back and hips.

A post shared by Elise | Fitness Professional (@elisesbodyshop) A photo posted by on

As we mentioned, no equipment is required for this workout, so you can easily do it at home, or bolt it onto the end of your gym workout. Just grab an exercise mat or a towel, so you’ve got something soft beneath you. Work your way through the exercises below, resting for 30 seconds between each exercise, and then 60-90 seconds between rounds. Aim for two to three rounds in total, then you’re done! Here’s the workout:

Plank with side reach – 10 reps, on each side

Side plank with dip – 10 reps, on each side

Slow bicycle crunches – 12 reps, on each side

Bridge marches – 8 reps, on each side

Now that your obliques have had some well-deserved TLC, don’t forget to show the rest of your core some love too. This 8-minute ab workout targets those deep core muscles, without a single floor-based move, which makes for a refreshing change. All you’ll need is a pair of light to medium dumbbells or two heavy water bottles.