Get stronger in less time, with just a pair of dumbbells and this full-body workout
Arnold Schwarzenegger shares a six-move dumbbell workout that delivers maximum tension in minimal time
Improving strength and maximising muscle growth whilst spending minimal time in the gym is the goal for many lifters, and if anyone knows how to design an effective and efficient workout, it’s Arnold Schwarzenegger. In his latest Pump Club Newsletter, he shares a reciprocal supersets dumbbell workout that not only hits all your major muscles, but also in minimal time.
Reciprocal supersets are where you complete two exercises that target opposing muscle groups, one after the other, with no rest. Not only can supersets lead to similar results to traditional lifting, but the American Council on Exercise says that a growing body of research shows they can cut down workout time by 50%. “Just make sure you can handle the pace, and choose exercises that don’t compromise form under fatigue,” Arnold advises. “Select weights that take you within 1–2 reps of failure.”
The workout
As well as a pair of dumbbells, you’ll also need a weight bench (or at least something sturdy to lie on) for this workout. Start with superset 1; rest for 2-3 minutes after your first round, then complete it again, either one or two more times, then move on to the next superset. If you’re working with heavier loads, make sure your form remains intact. “If your form breaks, reduce load or reps,” says Arnold. Here’s the workout:
Superset 1
- Dumbbell bench press – 8 reps
- Bent-over dumbbell row – 8-12 reps
Superset 2
- Rear-foot elevated split squat – 8 reps/leg
- Dumbbell single-leg Romanian deadlift – 8-10 reps
Superset 3
- Dumbbell biceps curls – 8-10 reps
- Dumbbell lying triceps extensions – 8-10 reps
If you’re looking for more time-efficient, full-body workouts, then here’s another one from Arnold. This workout consists of only two compound exercises, which combine two strength training techniques: wave loading and cluster sets. If you want to ditch the dumbbells, then give his 16-minute bodyweight workout a go; we tried it ourselves and, not only was it harder than it looked, we were highly impressed with the post-workout pump it left us.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.