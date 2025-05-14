Sculpt full-body strength and muscle with two dumbbells and these seven exercises

No gym required

A man performing a dumbbell overhead press in as part of his full-body dumbbell workout
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Bryony Firth-Bernard's avatar
By
published
in News

If you’re looking for a no-fuss, minimal-kit approach to getting strong and packing on some muscle, then investing in a pair of dumbbells is the way forward. This dumbbell-only workout from Sweat App Founder, Kayla Itsines, hits four of the biggest movement patterns – squat, push, pull and hinge – so, not only will it build a well-rounded physique but improve functional strength too.

As well as being able to deliver the same muscle-strength benefits you’d get from doing a workout at the gym with machines (studies back this up), training with dumbbells also offers a few additional benefits. A major one is that they allow more freedom of movement, which helps to engage smaller stabilizer muscles. Strengthening these can often go amiss with machines, but it's incredibly important for maintaining joint stability, reducing the likelihood of injury, and enhancing movement performance.

A post shared by Sweat App (@sweat)

A photo posted by on

This workout features seven exercises and you're going to complete each set of exercises three times before moving on to the next movement. Rest for one to two minutes between each round, to make sure you're fully recovered to give the next set your all again. Here's your workout:

  • Reverse lunge – 20 reps (10 each side)
  • Goblet squat – 12 reps
  • Romanian deadlift – 12 reps
  • Shoulder press – 12 reps
  • Overhead tricep extension –12 reps
  • Bent over row –12 reps
  • Russian twist – 20 reps (10 each side)

Want more full-body workouts like this one using only dumbbells? Check out this 25-minute workout – ideal for those days you don’t have a ton of free time, but still want to put your body through its paces (in a good way). Alternatively, if you do have time to spare, then this 30-minute dumbbell workout will meet you somewhere in the middle.

Bryony Firth-Bernard
Bryony Firth-Bernard
Staff Writer, Active

Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸