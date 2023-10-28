Five exercises, a dumbbell and 25 minutes to develop full-body strength

You’ll be pleased to hear that you don't have to spend endless hours in the gym to have an effective workout or need lots of fancy equipment. In just 25 minutes you can improve the strength in your entire body – upper, lower and core – using not even a pair of dumbbells , but just a single dumbbell.

If you’re someone who struggles to divide your training between your upper and lower body consistently, then full-body workouts are the way forward for you. Not only are they efficient, consisting of compound exercises that workout multiple muscles in your body at once, but they also burn more calories because of this. Plus, because lots of muscles are having to work hard at the same time, they’re a great at building strength across the entire body. Especially if you’re using a heavier weight.

For this workout you’ve got five exercises to complete and you’re going to do each one for 10 reps (on both sides where applicable). You want to use a medium to heavy dumbbell for this where the last two reps feel a lot more challenging. Between each exercise take a 45 second to a minute rest. Once you’ve completed one set, rest for 90 seconds then repeat the workout two to three more times. Here’s your workout:

Kneeling single arm overheard press

Romanian deadlift

Lateral lunge with a reach

Goblet squat

Push-up into renegade row (if this is too difficult revert to normal push-ups)

Russian twists