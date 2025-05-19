Arnold Schwarzenegger’s quick hit dumbbell workout delivers serious strength gains
Start your week the right way – with this simple 30-minute, four-move strength workout
If there’s someone who knows a thing or two about getting jacked and super strong, it’s Arnold Schwarzenegger. While us mere mortals don’t have time to train like Arnie did – multiple sessions a day, six times a week – the bodybuilder has shared a refreshingly simple workout in his Pump Club Newsletter. This routine focuses on building full-body, functional strength in as little as 30 minutes. Best of all, you can either use a barbell or two dumbbells, making it easy to fit into your schedule, whether you're training at home or in the gym.
Unlike high-intensity workouts, this session focuses on low reps, heavy weight, and making sure you get enough recovery between each exercise, which is key when looking to improve strength. “This workout is not about chasing fatigue—it’s about chasing strength and force,” says Schwarzenegger. “You’ll focus on moving heavy weights with intention, power, and perfect mechanics while still fitting it into your busy day.”
Set a timer for 30 minutes (20 if you’re tight on time), and work your way through the four exercises below, aiming for 3-6 reps for each exercise and resting for 60 seconds between each one. Continue cycling through the exercises like this until your time is up, then you’re done! You may feel like you’re resting a lot, but if you’re moving a challenging weight, you’ll need it. Here’s your workout:
- Dumbbell/or barbell front squat
- Dumbbell/or barbell bent-over row
- Dumbbell/or barbell Romanian deadlift
- Dumbbell/or barbell overhead press
Here’s a five-move full-body stretch routine that you can do afterwards, to help you avoid delayed onset muscle soreness and stiff limbs the next day. If you enjoyed this style of workout, focusing on strength and prioritising recovery, then here’s another dumbbell-only workout from Arnie – it targets your entire body and delivers a serious pump from head to toe.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
