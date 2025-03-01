A stretchologist shares five static stretches to boost full-body flexibility and reduce muscle soreness
Lengthen your muscles and ease tension with these simple stretches
Tight hips? Stiff calves? Well, how often do you stretch? If the answer was ‘never’ you’re not alone, but it’s a simple way that you can loosen your muscles and give them some TLC.
Whereas dynamic stretching involves moving parts of your body through their full range of motion, static stretching helps to lengthen your muscles and increase flexibility when held for more extended periods.
“It isolates specific muscles for targeted flexibility improvements and promotes deeper relaxation,” says Rachele Gilman, stretchologist and co-founder of the luxury wellness retreat Eat Move Sleep. “Save static stretching for after a workout to enhance recovery and improve long-term flexibility.”
Remember, while stretching can often feel uncomfortable, Rachelle says it should never be painful. Looking to reduce muscle stiffness, boost flexibility or increase your range of motion? These five static stretches from Rachelle will target your entire body.
Prone figure four stretch
Benefits: Glutes and hips feeling tight from an intense workout or long day of sitting? This stretch will sort them straight out. “The figure four stretch is excellent for releasing tension in the hips and glutes, as well as improving hip mobility and reducing sciatica symptoms,” says Rachelle.
How to:
- Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor
- Cross your right ankle over your left thigh, just above the knee, then thread your right arm through the gap between your legs, holding the thigh or just below the knee
- Gently pull your left thigh in toward your chest
Hold for 30-45 seconds, release and then repeat on the opposite side. Complete 2-3 sets per side.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Seated spinal twist
Benefits: If your back is feeling stiff and tight from being at your desk all day, then the seated spinal twist stretch offers comforting relief. “It improves spinal mobility, relieving tension in the back, thus improving your posture,” says Rachelle. She also notes that is can also stimulate internal organs to improve your digestion.
How to:
- Sit on the floor with your legs extended, then bend your right knee and place your right foot outside your left thigh
- Bend your left knee if needed for comfort, then place your left elbow on the outside of your right knee and your right hand on the floor behind you
- Gently pushing your elbow against the outside of your knee, twist your torso to the right and look over your right shoulder
- As you inhale, try to lengthen your spine and as you exhale, try to twist a little further if you can
Hold for 30-45 seconds then return to centre and switch sides, completing two sets per side.
Forward fold with bent knees
Benefits: “This is a beautiful stretch that releases tension in the entire posterior chain,” says Rachelle. “It decompresses the spine, improves hamstring and back flexibility, while prompting relaxation.” Don’t worry if you can’t keep your legs straight, performing this with a slight bend in the knees provides great benefits.
How to:
- Stand with feet slightly closer than hip-width apart and bend your knees generously
- Fold forward from the hips, allowing your torso to rest on your thighs fully and let your hands reach toward the floor or hold opposite elbows
- Keep your head and neck completely relaxed and your weight evenly distributed between balls and heels of your feet
- If you like, you can gently sway side to side while holding the position
- To release, bend knees deeply and slowly roll up to standing
Hold for 45-60 seconds and repeat 2-3 times
Standing hamstring stretch
Benefits: A classic, but a goodie when it comes to increasing flexibility in the hamstrings. “It can also improve your posture, reduce lower back tension, and even alleviate sciatic nerve tension,” adds Rachelle.
How to:
- Stand with your feet hip-width apart
- Place your right heel on a slightly elevated surface (a step, bench, or chair)
- Keep your leg straight without locking (maintain a slight bend in the knee) and flex your foot, pointing your toes toward the ceiling
- Hinge forward at the hips while maintaining a straight back and rest your hands on the supporting leg or reach toward your toes f
Hold for 30-45 seconds, then switch to the left leg and complete 2-3 sets per side
Standing IT band stretch
Benefits: “This simple stretch will reduce tension in your outer thigh and alleviate IT band syndrome symptoms. It can improve your hip mobility, prevent knee pain and support proper knee tracking during movement.”
How to:
- Stand tall with your feet together and cross your right leg behind your left leg
- Extend your right arm overhead and lean your upper body to the left side, feeling the stretch down the right side of your body and outer thigh
- Make sure you keep both of your feet flat on the floor
- For a deeper stretch, you can gently press your hip outward in the direction you're leaning
Hold for 30-45 seconds then return to center and repeat on the opposite side. Complete 2 sets per side.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
