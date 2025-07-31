Pilates teacher shares 7 exercises that will “instantly help you to feel better”

Moving our bodies doesn’t always require us to end up in a sweaty heap on the floor or hit a new PB. Sometimes, we just need to move mindfully to keep our bodies mobile, release any built-up tension we’ve experienced throughout the day and ease our minds. This seven-move flow from Pilates Instructor, Katy Bath, does just that, and you won’t need a single piece of equipment for it either.

It consists of a blend of dynamic stretches and static stretches targeting your upper and lower body to help boost mobility, enhance flexibility, and relieve stress. According to Peleton, stretching is not only a great way to get endorphins flowing, but it also activates our parasympathetic nervous system, supporting the body to reach a state of calm and relaxation.

Katy says: “Perform each movement for around 1 minute (30 seconds on each side where applicable) move slowly with your breath and enjoy!”. Being mindful of your breath and moving slowly with intention will, again, help to engage your parasympathetic nervous system, easing stress. We’d advise watching the short video above – as some of the names of the movement are quite ambiguous – so that you know exactly what you’re doing. Here’s an idea of Katy’s exercises:

Press back

Chest opener

Cat cow

Lying hip circles

Hamstring stretch

Low lunge

Seated side bends

We hope these help you unwind after a long day and leave you feeling more relaxed than when you started. And for those mornings when you need a boost, try this 10-minute bodyweight Pilates workout. It’s gentle but effective, and perfect for getting your endorphins flowing, as well as building full-body strength.