Loosen stiff hips in five minutes with these three bodyweight exercises
Better hip mobility equals better movement quality
Is there anything more annoying than that tight, nagging hip sensation after a long day of sitting (apart from lower back pain)? The good news is you can ease it with these three simple exercises from Certified Personal Trainer Jason Pak. As he explains in his video, doing them once won’t cut it – you’ll need to repeat the routine daily to really reap its rewards. But hey, it only takes five minutes and you don't need any equipment either.
Hip mobility exercises aren’t just about eliminating pain and easing stiffness either – as lovely as that is – they also ensure better movement quality, in everyday life and the gym. When our joints are unable to move efficiently through their full range of motion, the muscles surrounding them can’t engage properly. This could then lead to poorly executed movements, a higher risk of injury, ad compensation from other muscles, which, guess what? Can create more pain.
You won’t need any equipment for these three exercises, just your bodyweight and something soft to sit on, so grab an exercise mat or towel. Perform each exercise for 45 seconds on each side of your body, then you’re done! If you do this routine every day for the entire year, Jason says you’ll rack up more than 30 hours of mobility work, which is pretty good going. Here are your exercises:
- Couch stretch
- Cossack squat
- 90/90 hip switch with a lean
If you're unsure how to perform any of these exercises correctly, check out Jason's quick demos in the video above. Otherwise, if you're looking to loosen up the rest of your body, then take a look at these five exercises that'll help bulletproof your knees, or some dynamic stretches to ease up your tight lower back.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
This calisthenics beginner workout builds full-body functional strength
Looking to build strength with minimal to no equipment? This workout has got you covered
-
Two dumbbells and this four-move wrist-friendly workout for upper body muscle
Say bye-bye to wrist pain and hello gains with these smart exercise swaps
-
Forget boring cardio – this three-move barbell workout crushes through calories
And builds plenty of muscle too!
-
This two-move total body boosts heart health and builds muscle endurance
Two moves, 15 minutes and a full fitness fix
-
A beginner-friendly dumbbell workout to boost strength and muscle size
Get started on your strength training journey with this simple four-move workout
-
This bodyweight EMOM workout cranks up your metabolism and builds muscle endurance
20 minutes and a little grit is all you need
-
Three exercises to 'life-proof' your shoulders, according to a mobility expert
Healthy shoulders mean better movement, more strength and less injury
-
Build unshakeable core strength with a kettlebell and these three exercises
Add this to the end of your workout to fire up your midsection muscles