Sitting all day? An expert recommends this 3-move workout for lower back relief

Whether you’re a home worker or student studying, the likelihood is that you spend eight hours (if not more) plonked at your desk. No wonder that by the end of the day your lower back is screaming at you for some much-needed movement. Sound familiar? Thankfully, Personal Training duo, Milad and Ryan, founders of Tailored Fit PT, have shared a three-move bodyweight workout that can help – and it's centred all around your core.

You may be wondering: how does core strength and lower back pain correspond with one another? “Lower back pain often stems from a lack of core strength and endurance,” Coach Milad writes on his post. “Your core is crucial for stabilizing the spine and absorbing force, preventing unnecessary strain on your lower back.” If your core isn’t strong, you’ll find yourself more likely to slouch too, which can further exacerbate back pain.

You don’t need any special equipment for this workout, but for the third exercise, you might want a low coffee table or a weight bench (if you're at the gym). “Start with 30 seconds per exercise, gradually working up to 1 minute,” says Coach Milad. Do each exercise for three rounds, then you’re done! We’d advise doing this routine a minimum of two times a week, especially if you’re working from your desk a lot. As always, take a quick watch of the video above to familiarise yourself with each exercise. Here’s what you’ll be doing:

QPED plank

Deadbug

Copenhagen plank

If your hips and shoulders are also feeling tense, as well as your lower back, then here’s a 7-minute mobility routine that can help loosen up your entire body. Alternatively, if you suffer from particularly sore hips, these three bodyweight exercises can provide them with much-needed relief and will only take five minutes. “Remember, lower back pain is complex and can have multiple causes,” says Coach Milad. “Always consult with a physician to ensure you’re cleared for exercise.”