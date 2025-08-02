Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr shares a functional full-body workout that you can do at home

The CrossFit Games are well underway and, as always, Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr is putting on a stellar performance. Will she claim the title ‘Fittest Woman on Earth’ for the 8th time? Only time will tell.

If you’re keen to try training like the champ, then you’re in luck, as Tia shared a four-move workout you can do straight from home. What’s even better is that all you’ll need is a mat, a little space, and not a single piece of equipment – it's bodyweight only.

Tia initially shared this workout online for CrossFit Waterside and (luckily for you) she live-streamed it, so we can all join in on the fun. It’s a 16-minute EMOM, which stands for ‘every minute on the minute’. This is where you complete a set number of reps for an exercise at the start of each minute. This particular EMOM consists of compound exercises, which aren’t just great for building functional strength, but getting your heart rate up too.

At Home Workout with Tia-Clair Toomey - YouTube Watch On

For this workout, Tia says make sure that you have your water bottle and music ready – you’re going to need it. You want to work hard – as you do get a rest, if you want one – but still try and work at a maintainable pace, as you’ve got four rounds to get through. Here’s the workout:

Minute 1: max hand release push-ups (can do these from your knees)

max hand release push-ups (can do these from your knees) Minute 2: max jumping lunges/or alternating lunges

max jumping lunges/or alternating lunges Minute 3: max burpees

max burpees Minute 4: rest/ or 30 sec hollow hold

Make sure you spend some time doing some static stretches after this to prevent any delayed-onset muscle soreness the following day. Alternatively, you’ve still got some steam left in you, why not give Tia’s three-move core workout a try now? Again, it’s bodyweight only, so you can smash it out from your living room. We personally also feel its a lot less intense than the workout you’ve just done.