Fittest Woman on Earth’s three-move core workout will leave you with abs like slabs

Tia Clair-Toomey has reclaimed her crown as the Fittest Woman on Earth at the 2024 CrossFit Games. But, aside from her stellar performance, one thing that always stands out when Tia’s on the comp floor is her rippling six-pack – just look at it! If you’d like to know exactly what exercises Tia does to help tone up her torso, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve found one of the CrossFit champs ab workouts. No equipment is required either, just an exercise mat and maybe your gym water bottle as it's a toughie, but it is Tia.

Just a gentle reminder that are abs predominantly made in the kitchen (and there’s no doubt Tia’s diet is on point). Your body fat needs to be low in order for your abs to be visible, which means you’ll most likely need to be eating in a calorie deficit. That being said, strengthening the abdominal muscles is still important as they make up your core, which aids balance, stability and can reduce the likelihood of injuries.

Core with Tia - 6 Pack Attack

This workout is called ‘Ab Attack’ (not to put you off or anything), but we expect nothing less from Tia. It’s pretty simple though, with three exercises that you’ll do four rounds of. Are they the most beginner-friendly? Yes and no. You don’t need any home gym equipment for them, so that’s a plus, but some are more challenging than others, so we’ve also suggested some regression exercises you can do instead. No rest in between each exercise, but you do get to rest between each round, so you can try and maintain consistent intensity. Ready to work hard? Here’s your exercises:

Complete 4 rounds of:

30-seconds hollow holds

5 V-ups

10 hollow rocks

Rest for 1 minute between each round

Regression workout

30 seconds plank (either on hands, forearms, or knees)

5 lying leg raises

10 tuck hollow rocks

