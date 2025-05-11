A top trainer shares a 10-minute six-pack workout to sculpt strong abs

At T3, we share a lot of core workouts – because a strong, stable core enhances movement, reduces the risk of injury, and supports heavier lifts. But we get it, many still crave visible abs, and if that’s your goal, then this 10-minute workout from Strength Coach and Physical Therapist Jeff Cavaliere has got you covered. It may solely rely on your bodyweight, but your abdominal muscles will be left feeling pretty tender afterwards (in the best way possible, of course).

Incorporating abdominal training into our workouts is crucial. Our abdominal muscles are not only a key part of our core, but they also play a vital role in everyday movement. For instance, strong obliques enable our spine to rotate and bend to the side, while the rectus abdominis (our six-pack muscles) assist with flexion, allowing us to bend forward with ease. So, training them isn’t all about show, but substance too.

10 Min Ab Workout for 6 Pack Abs (RESULTS GUARANTEED) - YouTube Watch On

Cavaliere says that if you follow this workout for 28 days, you’ll be well on your way to building more defined abs. But, he also makes a very important point – “You have to pay attention to what you’re putting in your mouth” – as abs are made in the gym, but revealed in the kitchen.

This workout includes eight exercises, and we’ll be honest, some of them have pretty unusual names so, if you’re unsure, just follow along with the video. Beginners should perform each exercise for 30 seconds, followed by 30 seconds of rest. For those at an intermediate level, aim for 40 seconds of work and 20 seconds rest in between. Here’s the workout:

Pendulum tucks .

Grape vines (on both sides)

Canoe crunch

Archer crunches (on both sides)

Crossups

4-Point rocking planks

Plank taps

Superman lifts

Looking for more ab-focused workouts? This four-move bodyweight routine is perfect for bolting onto the end of your current workouts or doing on its own a few times a week if you’re short on time. Alternatively, if you’re after a more functional core workout that engages your entire midsection, this three-move standing dumbbell routine is great for all fitness levels.