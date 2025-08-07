New to Pilates? This beginner workout is a great starting point to strengthen your entire body

Pilates is all the rage – and for good reason. Not only can it deliver a powerful full-body workout and build solid core strength, it’s also excellent for improving posture and even melting away stress. If you’re curious, but not quite ready to dive into an in-person class, Pilates instructor Katy Bath has shared a beginner-friendly, mat-based routine that’s perfect for trying at home.

This simple yet effective routine will target your core, glutes, arms, and back using nothing but your body weight. It’s ideal if you’re looking to strengthen your muscles, improve stability, and boost your mobility. Plus, because it’s low-impact, it’s gentle on the joints, making it a great option whether you're easing back into exercise or trying something completely new.

Go grab an exercise mat and get ready to feel the burn! Pilates exercises are performed slowly and with control, so your muscles feel it – fast. You’ll perform each exercise below for 12 reps, with a 30-second rest in between each movement. Then, once you’ve performed all seven, rest for 90-120 seconds and perform the workout two more times. Finish with the child pose to cool down, then you’re done. Here’s the workout:

Squats with overhead reach – 12 reps

Static lunge – 12 reps each leg

Alternating reach – 12 reps

Forearm press – 12 reps

Tabletop march – 12 reps

Bridge march – 12 reps

Side crunch – 12 each side

Cool down: child’s pose for 1 minute

Don’t worry if your muscles are feeling a little sore a day or two afterwards; delayed onset muscle soreness is completely normal if you haven’t trained in a while, or are trying something new. If you need some stretches to reduce stiffness and tension, then check out these five static stretches from Stretchologist, Rachele Gilman. Alternatively, if you enjoyed this workout and want something similar, here’s a similar one , this time with an upper body focus.