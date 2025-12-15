You only need a dumbbell and these six exercises to build stronger legs and glutes
Aren't up to leaving the house to hit the gym? We've got you
Oh the weather outside is frightful – and if it’s killing your motivation to train your lower body, we get it. The good news? You don’t have to hit the gym. With this six-move lower-body workout from Sweat App trainer Brittany Williams, you can train your legs and glutes hard without having to step foot out of the house. Just grab a chair, or sturdy box, plus one medium-to-heavy dumbbell or kettlebell.
Despite social media being flooded with quirky-looking exercises and fancy gym equipment, a simple dumbbell workout is more than enough to build muscle and strength in your legs and glutes. Real results come from consistency, progressive overload, and solid technique – not the latest fancy-looking hip thrust machine. Plus, studies have shown that using free weights can deliver gains equal to those from machines.
A post shared by Britany Williams (@britanywilliams)
A photo posted by on
For this workout you’ve got three supersets to work through – this is where you perform to exercises back-to-back with little to no rest. Supersets not only reduce workout time, but can also increase time under tension, driving more muscle growth. Perform each exercise for 10 reps – if it’s a unilateral exercise, where you work one side of your body at a time, aim for 8 – and repeat each superset three times. Rest for 90 seconds to two minutes between each round. Here’s what you’ve got:
Superset 1
- 1.5 Reverse Lunge
- 1.5 Hip Thrust
Superset 2
- Curtsy Step Down
- Goblet Squat
Superset 3
- Rotational Step Up
- Kickstand RDL
Now, if you're in the same mindset about training upper body, we've got you covered. This dumbbell-only upper body workout is perfect for getting done at home. for smashing out at home or. And if you do need to head to the gym to access a pair of dumbbells, rest assured it'll take you just 30 minutes, so you’ll be in and out in no time.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.