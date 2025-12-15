You only need a dumbbell and these six exercises to build stronger legs and glutes

Oh the weather outside is frightful – and if it’s killing your motivation to train your lower body, we get it. The good news? You don’t have to hit the gym. With this six-move lower-body workout from Sweat App trainer Brittany Williams, you can train your legs and glutes hard without having to step foot out of the house. Just grab a chair, or sturdy box, plus one medium-to-heavy dumbbell or kettlebell.

Despite social media being flooded with quirky-looking exercises and fancy gym equipment, a simple dumbbell workout is more than enough to build muscle and strength in your legs and glutes. Real results come from consistency, progressive overload, and solid technique – not the latest fancy-looking hip thrust machine. Plus, studies have shown that using free weights can deliver gains equal to those from machines.

For this workout you’ve got three supersets to work through – this is where you perform to exercises back-to-back with little to no rest. Supersets not only reduce workout time, but can also increase time under tension, driving more muscle growth. Perform each exercise for 10 reps – if it’s a unilateral exercise, where you work one side of your body at a time, aim for 8 – and repeat each superset three times. Rest for 90 seconds to two minutes between each round. Here’s what you’ve got:

Superset 1

1.5 Reverse Lunge

1.5 Hip Thrust

Superset 2

Curtsy Step Down

Goblet Squat

Superset 3

Rotational Step Up

Kickstand RDL

Now, if you're in the same mindset about training upper body, we've got you covered. This dumbbell-only upper body workout is perfect for getting done at home. for smashing out at home or. And if you do need to head to the gym to access a pair of dumbbells, rest assured it'll take you just 30 minutes, so you’ll be in and out in no time.