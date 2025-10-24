Build a stronger body with one kettlebell and this no-squat or lunge workout
You can still get stronger whilst taking it easy on your knees
Squats and lunges are often the cornerstone of full-body workouts, as these compound exercises are fantastic for working multiple muscles at once, not to mention they’re very functional. But, if you suffer from niggles in your knees (understandably) they’re probably not your favourite. This full-body workout from personal trainer Roxanne Russell targets your legs, glutes, abs, arms, back, and chest without a squat or lunge in sight – all you’ll need is a kettlebell or dumbbell and 30 minutes on the clock.
Full-body workouts tick a lot of boxes: they can help build muscle, strength and burn calories, as they often include multi-joint exercises that work lots of muscles simultaneously. They’re also much more effective for those with busier schedules, as they ensure you don’t miss a specific body part, whereas if you opted for an upper-lower split, and couldn’t do lower body day one week, that’s a big portion of muscles missed.
For this workout you’ll perform each exercise for 60 seconds, followed by a 30-second rest. Although 60 seconds may seem quite long, the aim is to perform each movement slowly, with good form and control. You’ve got exercises to work your core, as well as all the muscles on the front and back of your body. Take a look at the short video of Roxanne demoing them above if you’re unsure of any. Here’s the workout:
- Low windmills
- Halos
- Staggered Romanian deadlifts
- Single arm rows
- Deadlifts
- Plank pass-throughs
