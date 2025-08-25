Forget sit-ups – a fitness expert says these 4 kneeling core exercises are much more effective
Ideal if you struggle with lower back or mobility issues too
Sit-ups have long been a staple in ab workouts, but they fall short when it comes to building well-rounded core strength. It’s not a terrible exercise, but it mainly works the rectus abdominis (the ‘six-pack’ muscles), leaving the rest of the core untouched. If you want to build a stronger, more functional midsection that supports better movement and less pain, Fitness Coach, Elise Young, suggests skipping the sit-ups and trying these four kneeling exercises instead.
Nuffield Health says: “Working on your core helps build strength in the centre of your body, which is integral for balance and stability.” Just like standing core exercises, kneeling exercises can add a new variety of challenge to your training. They’re also far more accessible if you struggle with back or mobility issues. Plus, they can move the body through a greater range of motion than if you were lying on the floor, testing your balance and stability further.
For this workout you can use a dumbbell, kettlebell, or if you’re at home and have no access to any weights, look for a smallish heavy household item that you could use. Complete this workout as a circuit; perform each exercise for 30 seconds followed by a short 20-second rest between one. Then, once you’ve completed all four movements, rest for 90 seconds, then repeat the workout two more times, then you’re done. Here’s the workout:
- Half kneeling halo
- Around the world
- Kneeling rock back
- Kneeling chop
Want more core workouts that don’t involve any crunches or sit-ups and won’t take up too much of your time? Check out this 8-minute upright ab workout or this three-move Pilates routine that uses nothing but your bodyweight. Don’t mistake that for being ‘easy’ though, if you know anything about Pilates, you’ll know it’s deceivingly difficult.
