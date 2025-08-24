Two dumbbells are all you need and 30 minutes to strengthen your entire upper body

Skipping upper body day often brings a lot more discomfort than skipping lower body days (we know it’s your favourite). But this get-in-and-get-it-done upper body workout from Fitness Trainer, Joe Bronston, means you won’t have to. It takes under 30 minutes to complete, yet will strengthen your shoulders, arms, chest, core, and only requires two dumbbells. A word of warning, Bronston does say your arms will be left feeling like “noodles” afterward…

We know some of you may be a little skeptical at the fact that this workout only relies on dumbbells rather than your favourite shoulder press machine, but don’t be. For starters, studies have shown that free weights – like dumbbells – can build just as much strength and muscle as machine-based exercises (so you won’t be missing out on any gains). However, they also present other benefits too. For example, many dumbbell exercises translate over to real-life movements, such as bending down and reaching for things overhead, making them a lot more functional.

Instead of focusing on a set number of reps, you’ll be performing each exercise for 30 seconds on, followed by 30 seconds off. This will allow you to focus on performing quality reps, as opposed to trying to crank out a specific number and form (potentially) breaking down. Avoid going too heavy with your dumbbells; remember, you have seven exercises to get through in total and despite getting a little rest time, your upper body will be feeling it. Aim for a weight where the last two to three reps are doable, but feel spicy. Here’s the workout:

Arnold presses

Bicep curls

Front raises

Hammer curls

Lying tricep extensions

Dumbbell push outs

Plank jacks

Upper body: done. Now, time to hit the quads, glutes, hamstrings and calves. Again, you don’t need a lot of equipment for an effective lower-body workout, this four-move workout is evidence of that; yet it still hits all your major muscle groups in around 30 minutes. Don’t forget to give your core some attention too – here’s a standing core workout , just incase you aren’t a fan of sit-ups or the plank.