Aqara debuts one of the first-ever smart locks that unlocks automatically on approach

QUICK SUMMARY Aqara has unveiled the Smart Lock U400 at CES, a new Matter-compatible smart lock that uses Ultra-Wideband technology to unlock your door automatically and accurately as you approach. Available now in the US for $269.99, the U400 comes in black or silver. We’re expecting UK pricing and availability to be announced soon.

Aqara has unveiled the Smart Lock U400 at CES, and it’s designed to make getting into your home faster, easier and more secure. It’s one of the first smart locks to use Ultra-Wideband technology, which means your door can unlock automatically and accurately as you approach.

If you’re wondering how safe that actually is, UWB’s precise location tracking means the lock knows when you’re at the door, so it won’t unlock if you’re just walking past or inside the house. If hands-free unlocking worries you. there are also plenty of alternatives, including Apple Home Key in Apple Wallet, fingerprints, PIN codes, NFC cards, mobile apps, voice assistants or even a traditional key for emergencies. Digital keys can also be shared easily with other household members.

The Aqara Smart Lock U400 is available now for $269.99 and comes in black or silver. It’s currently exclusive to the US via Aqara’s website and Amazon, but we’re expecting UK pricing and availability to be announced soon.

(Image credit: Aqara)

The lock is also Matter-compatible and runs on Thread, so it integrates well with Apple Home, Google Home, Alexa, SmartThings and Home Assistant. The lock can automatically secure itself after use thanks to a built-in gyroscope, and it’s built for outdoor life with an IP65 rating to handle rain, dust and tougher weather. Power comes from a rechargeable battery that lasts up to six months per charge.

It’s Aqara’s first smart lock launch since the Smart Lock U200 Lite earlier this year, but the U400 is already shaping up to be one of the best smart locks we’ve seen in a long time.

(Image credit: Aqara)

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors