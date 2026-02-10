I think I've found the easiest self-install smart lock – and it's from Xiaomi

QUICK SUMMARY Xiaomi has unveiled its new Self-Install Smart Lock, designed to upgrade your home security without removing your existing lock. Whilst it's not yet available to buy on Xiaomi’s website, select retailers are already selling it, with UK availability still to be confirmed.

Whenever a smart home gadget is as easy to install as it is to use, you know it gets an immediate big tick from me. That’s why Aqara’s smart radiator thermostat is one of my favourites, and why Xiaomi’s new smart lock is shaping up to be one too.

The Xiaomi Self-Install Smart Lock (model BHR07XDGL) is designed to work with your existing lock, so you don’t need to remove your old one. It can house a physical key or door knob and automatically turns them when the device is unlocked, making installation super straightforward.

It’s not available to buy on Xiaomi’s official website just yet, but you can pick it up from select retailers for around €120-€150. We don’t yet know when it will launch in the UK, but we’ll share updates as soon as we do.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

This launch follows Xiaomi’s Smart Door Lock M40 Pro, which offers 12 unlocking methods including palm vein and fingerprint recognition – though that model is exclusive to China. The self-install model being available elsewhere is a welcome addition.

The lock also comes with handy features like anti-tamper alerts, automatic locking and Matter support, so it should integrate easily with a variety of smart home ecosystems.

If you’re a renter or just like gadgets that don’t require a permanent install, check out my roundup of other renter-friendly smart home devices for more inspiration.

