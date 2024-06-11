5 essential smart home gadgets that are renter-friendly

If you're a smart home fan, you'll know how satisfying it is being able to control all your gadgets remotely. From the best smart bulbs to the best indoor security cameras, there are so many products that can modernise your home whilst keeping it comfortable at the same time.

However, those who rent their homes can often find themselves at a dead end. As exciting as they are, a lot of smart home products require permanent installation to work or perform at their best, which isn't always ideal if you're unable to modify your space.

With this in mind, we've rounded up five of the best renter-friendly smart home gadgets that you need in your house. Keep reading to find out what they are, and which specific products we recommend.

1. Indoor security camera

(Image credit: Ring)

The best indoor security cameras are ideal for keeping your home protected, especially if you're away from home a lot. However, it can be frustrating for renters if their desired model has to be properly installed, leaving them to choose from wireless models only. Luckily, a lot of brands understand this and give buyers the choice, including Ring.

The Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera is a recent addition to the brand's security camera lineup, and users can control it to move up or down, or pan left to right. The camera provides full and clear1080p HD video and colour night vision, and is especially ideal for pet owners who want to check in when away from home.

2. Water Leak Detector

(Image credit: IKEA)

If you're a renter, you most likely wouldn't have chosen the white goods supplied in your home. This means they might not be performing at the best, or could be rather old. That's why it's a good idea to purchase a water leak detector, designed to detect water in the early stages of a leak and help prevent excess moisture or flooding.

IKEA has recently come out with the BADRING Water Leakage Sensor for an extremely affordable price. It just has to be placed near areas of water usage (no installation required) and it notifies users upon detecting water leaks through mobile notifications or activating its built-in alarm.

3. Video doorbell

(Image credit: Ring)

Just because you rent doesn’t mean you can’t own one of the best video doorbells. Whilst a lot of models are wired, there are more and more video doorbells that are battery-powered and can be attached to your door with adhesives. This means you can remove it and take it with you when you move out.

One gadget we'd recommend is the No-Drill Mount for the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen). It's a strong, durable, weatherproof and non-damaging adhesive mount that is easy to install and just as easy to remove. Perfect for renters!

4. Smart plug

(Image credit: Future)

Not a lot of people know about the power of the best smart plugs, especially when it comes to the amount of things you can do with one. If you connect any appliance or light to your smart plug, you'll be able to remotely control it wherever you are, via an app, through voice command and more. They're also great for renters as you can remove one as quickly as you plugged it in.

The TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Slim KP115 is our favourite smart plug. It's easy to set up and use, and there's plenty of options to set schedules and timers. It will even monitor your tech’s energy usage.

5. Smart bulb

(Image credit: Philips Hue / Signify)

If you've just moved into a rented home but you're not too keen on the interior, setting up some of the best smart bulbs is the best way to make it cosy and create ambience. Most brands offer a range of fixtures and types, and you can even connect them to your other smart home devices to turn them on with voice, motion or light detection.

Philips Hue deserves to be your first choice if you're looking for the best smart bulbs for starting a smart lighting system.

If you're after more, check out the 5 luxury smart home gadgets everyone needs in their kitchen.