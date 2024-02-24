IKEA's new smart water leak sensor can now be connected to the Home smart app

QUICK SUMMARY IKEA as updated its Home smart app, meaning the new BADRING Water Leakage Sensor can now be added. Whilst it's not yet available to purchase, this suggests the sensor isn't far away. It's expected to launch in April, and will be the final sensor to complete IKEA's smart sensor trio.

After announcing its trio of affordable smart sensors last November, IKEA has updated its Home smart app to version 1.25.0, meaning the new BADRING Water Leakage Sensor can now be added to the app. IKEA made the PARASOLL Door and Window Sensor and VALLHORN Wireless Motion Sensor available to purchase at the beginning of January, so this latest piece of news suggests the BADRING is well and truly on its way.

The BADRING is made to be positioned near areas of water usage, notifying users via app notifications or an alarm if a leak is detected. It's designed to minimise the impact of water-related incidents through immediate notification, allowing users to act right away.

Before you find out more, have you seen my IKEA smart home February picks?

(Image credit: IKEA)

This IKEA app update confirms users will be be able to receive app notifications if a leak is detected, and could even trigger other IKEA smart home devices for additional alerts. Users will have to connect the BADRING to a DIRIGERA hub, but IKEA has stated that those who don't own a DIRIGERA will still be able to use the sensor as it'll emit its own alarm.

We're yet to know how much the BADRING Water Leakage Sensor will cost, but the other two sensors are priced at under £10, so it won't be pricey. It's expected to launch in April, and will be the final sensor to complete IKEA's smart sensor trio.

If you're interested in more, read our guide on smart water leak detectors and whether you should you get one?