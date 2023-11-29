IKEA takes on Ring with affordable smart sensors

When it comes to smart home technology, smart sensors are a great way to keep anyone's home a safe and functional space. The best smart sensors can also sync up with your smart lights, smart security camera or smart heating system, giving you full control over your home at any time. However, as wonderful as they are, they can also be on the pricey side. That's why this latest piece of smart home news is so exciting.

IKEA have really stepped up their smart home game recently, with rumours going round that it was launching its first smart LED light strip only a few weeks ago. The huge retailer confirmed yesterday that it was venturing into a new category of smart home products, enabling customers to manage and monitor their homes from anywhere in the world.

There will be three smart sensors altogether: PARASOLL, VALLHORN and BADRING. Each sensor will deliver real-time notifications whenever activity is detected, allowing users to stay informed and connected to their home, whether they’re there or not, and act when needed.

PARASOLL Door and Window Sensor

(Image credit: IKEA)

The PARASOLL Door and Window Sensor is designed for discreet mounting on windows and doors. This sensor notifies users when these access points are opened or closed, making them aware of any unexpected entries.

VALLHORN Wireless Motion Sensor

(Image credit: IKEA)

The VALLHORN Wireless Motion Sensor can be placed both indoors and outdoors. It activates lights upon detecting movement and offers personalised lighting with adjustable colour and intensity settings.

BADRING Water Leakage Sensor

(Image credit: IKEA)

The BADRING Water Leakage Sensor is to be placed near areas of water usage and notifies users upon detecting water leaks, through sending mobile notifications or activation of its built-in alarm. It minimises the impact of water-related incidents through immediate notification so you can act right away.

How do they work?

By connecting to the DIRIGERA hub, the sensors trigger other smart devices, receive notifications in your mobile or adjust lights to their preferences – all managed through the IKEA Home smart app.

"At IKEA, we want to make smarter living simpler and more convenient for everyone. Our new sensors merge technology with our home furnishing expertise, to provide affordable solutions that elevate everyday moments at home”, says David Granath, Range Manager at IKEA of Sweden.

PARASOLL and VALLHORN will start selling from January 2024, followed by BADRING in April 2024. All three sensors will be priced less than €10 in Europe, but exact US and UK pricing is yet to be confirmed.