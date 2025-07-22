Aqara’s new video doorbell is a camera and smart hub in one – and it’s Matter compatible

QUICK SUMMARY Aqara has launched a video doorbell, camera and smart home hub in one. Priced at just £129.99 / $129.99, the Aqara Doorbell Camera Hub G410 is Matter compatible, has 2K video and local facial recognition.

Aqara’s new video doorbell can do much more than you think – it’s a doorbell, security camera and smart home hub in one compact device. The new Aqara Doorbell Camera Hub G410 has 2K video, local face recognition and is Matter compatible – all for under £130 / $130.

Smart home technology has advanced significantly over the years, and currently on the market, you can find lots of ‘combinations’. For example, both Wyze and Lorex have developed security cameras that are cleverly disguised – and work – as light bulbs, while other brands like Huawei combine smart locks and cameras.

Now, Aqara has created a new video doorbell and camera system that also acts as a Matter smart home hub. The Aqara Doorbell Camera Hub G410 was originally teased at the start of the year at CES 2025 , and it’s now available to buy at Amazon.

The Aqara Doorbell Camera Hub G410 is a best video doorbell , security camera and smart home hub that comes with AI-powered features. Built on its predecessor, the Aqara Doorbell Camera Hub G410 has an mmWave radar for more accurate person and presence detection that works alongside its on-device facial recognition.

(Image credit: Aqara)

The camera on the Aqara Doorbell Camera Hub G410 has a 2K Ultra HD lens and 175° field of view for wide angles and crisp video quality. The facial recognition can identify visitors and recognise known faces that are stored locally and not uploaded to the cloud.

The doorbell part of the Aqara Doorbell Camera Hub G410 comes with a built-in 95dB chime, and you can customise the chime for different family members. In the Aqara Home app, users can also mask images in sensitive areas, use two-way talk to speak to who’s at the door, and even change your voice to protect your identity.

As a smart home hub, the Aqara Doorbell Camera Hub G410 is incredibly well connected and can easily fit into any smart home ecosystem. It comes with Matter, Wo-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and is compatible with Thread, Zigbee, Apple Home, Google Home, Alexa and more.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alongside connecting to Aqara devices, the Aqara Doorbell Camera Hub G410 can also support third-party Matter-compatible gadgets, including sensors, lights , switches, locks , and home appliances. The Aqara Doorbell Camera Hub G410 also doesn’t require a subscription, and has cloud and local storage options that have enhanced end-to-end encryption and privacy.