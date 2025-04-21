This smart bulb quietly doubles as an indoor security camera – I need it in my house

QUICK SUMMARY Lorex has unveiled its new SL300 Series 2K Wi-Fi Smart Lightbulb Camera – a clever hybrid device that combines a motorised pan-tilt security camera with a dimmable 400-lumen LED bulb. Priced at $69.99 (around £60), it launches in the US at the end of the month, and may hit UK shelves later on.

I love a smart home hybrid device – it’s the ultimate symbol of what a smart home should be, right? We’ve already seen cool combos like the Philips Hue Secure Floodlight, and even SwitchBot’s air purifier that doubles as a side table. However, if you love a clever gadget that doesn't come with a jaw-dropping price tag, just wait until you see this one from Lorex.

Introducing the SL300 Series 2K Wi-Fi Smart Lightbulb Camera – a mouthful, but also a genius bit of tech. It’s essentially a motorised pan-tilt security camera disguised as an LED lightbulb. It does feel a bit like spy gear… but isn’t that kind of the point with smart home gadgets?

The SL300 is launching at the end of the month and will retail for $69.99 (around £60) – not bad at all!

(Image credit: Lorex)

The Lorex SL300 really stands out as a smart home gadget. For starters, it has an on-demand privacy mode that lets you rotate the camera inward with just a tap. It also features AI motion detection, so you'll get alerts when it spots people or objects.

On the lighting front, it comes with a dimmable 400-lumen LED and six different light scheduling modes. It's also IP65 weather-resistant, which means you can use it both indoors and outdoors.

In typical Lorex fashion, there’s no subscription required for cloud video storage. You can also use your own SD card if you prefer local storage, and it plays nice with both Google Home and Amazon Alexa too.

Right now, the SL300 Series is a US exclusive, but Lorex does have a presence in the UK, so fingers crossed it makes its way across the pond soon!