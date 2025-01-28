SwitchBot's new smart home device is a table, wireless charger, air purifier and ambient light – all in one

SwitchBot Air Purifier Table
SwitchBot has launched its versatile Air Purifier Table, combining a table, wireless charger, air purifier and ambient light source in one sleek device. It's available now for £299.99/$269.99 on Amazon or through SwitchBot's online store.

SwitchBot has unveiled its latest innovation in smart home technology, delivering remarkable versatility in a single product. The SwitchBot Air Purifier Table combines a sleek and multifunctional design, serving as a table, wireless charger, air purifier and ambient light source – all in one device.

The launch follows the brand's impressive presentation at CES, where it introduced the multitasking SwitchBot K20+ Pro household robot. Much like the Air Purifier Table, the K20+ Pro is also multifunctional, seamlessly combining a 3-in-1 vacuum cleaner, indoor security camera, and a host of other smart features.

The SwitchBot Air Purifier Table is now available for £299.99/$269.99 on Amazon or through SwitchBot's official online store.

SwitchBot Air Purifier Table

The SwitchBot Air Purifier Table seamlessly integrates into the SwitchBot ecosystem, allowing users to effortlessly monitor air quality, customise settings and schedule operations through the app. With impressive purification speed, it cleans a 215 sq. ft. area in just 7.2 minutes and can cover up to 1,800 sq. ft. in an hour.

Its washable pre-filters extend the lifespan of the filtration system and help reduce waste and lower maintenance costs. The table's ambient RGB lighting offers ten customisable colour options, and its waterproof surface enhances its practicality and durability.

SwitchBot Air Purifier Table

The SwitchBot ecosystem

