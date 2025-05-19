Levoit’s new air purifier doubles as a night light and sound machine
Levoit’s Sprout purifies the air in your room and can send you to sleep
QUICK SUMMARY
Levoit has launched the Sprout, an air purifier that can be used as a night light and sound machine.
The Levoit Sprout has three different filters that work to clean the air in your room, while offering soothing lights and sounds at bedtime.
Levoit has just debuted its newest air purifier, and it has some surprising features that are designed to help you and your family sleep better. The Levoit Sprout is an air purifier, light and sound machine wrapped up into one package, and it could be the answer to a good night’s sleep.
As T3’s Home Editor, I’ve seen many strange hybrid products, and this year, the best air purifiers have seriously shocked me with their new, strange features. For example, SwitchBot recently launched its Air Purifier Table which cleans the air around you, wirelessly charges phones and acts as a piece of furniture.
Now, Levoit hasn’t done something as drastic as that, but it has launched the Sprout, an air purifier which can also be used as a night light and sound machine. The Levoit Sprout is designed to create better bedtime habits by improving the air in your room and offering a soothing sleep environment.
The Levoit Sprout looks a lot like a mushroom and is surprisingly petite and compact, considering it has three filters within its construction. It has a pre-filter that traps lint, pet hair and other fibres, while the HEPA filter captures 99.9% airborne particles, like dust and pollen. The high-efficiency activated carbon filter rounds off the three-stage filtration system by neutralising odours, smoke and fumes.
If you’ve ever used an air purifier at night, you’ll know that they can get pretty loud which can be disruptive when you’re trying to sleep. But not only does the Levoit Sprout work at 19dB at its lowest speed, but it also comes with white noise and nature sounds to help you and your children sleep better.
The Levoit Sprout also works as a night light, and users can customise its brightness and colour temperature to set the mood via the VeSync app. The app allows you to quickly control your settings, create schedules and it gives you updates on the air quality, humidity, temperature and more.
Levoit has also launched a humidifier version of the Sprout. The Levoit Sprout Evaporative Humidifier has the night light, monitoring features and quiet operation, but it differs in that it humidifies the room with invisible vapors.
Both the Levoit Sprout air purifier and the Levoit Sprout humidifier are available at Levoit, with the former priced at £279.99 / $279.99 and the latter costing $189.99. As of writing, the humidifier version of the Sprout is not yet available in the UK.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
