T3's favourite smart dehumidifier just got a design upgrade – with one game-changing new feature
There are now two sizes available
QUICK SUMMARY
Duux has upgraded its original Bora dehumidifier with with smarter controls, improved app functionality, and a dedicated Laundry Drying mode that cuts energy use by up to 50%.
Now available in 20-litre and 30-litre models – £299.99 and £349.99 – they can both be purchased from Duux's online store.
The Duux Bora has consistently ranked among the best dehumidifiers we've tested in recent years, thanks to its intelligent controls and impressive moisture extraction capabilities. It earned second place in our dehumidifier buying guide and received a solid four-star rating in its full review – though we noted a few areas for improvement.
Now, Duux has answered those concerns with an upgraded version of the Bora. The latest model is available in two sizes – 20-litre and 30-litre capacities – and comes with a range of enhanced features.
The Duux Bora Smart Dehumidifier (20L) is priced at £299.99 (the same as its predecessor), whilst the 30-litre model retails for £349.99. Both are available from the official Duux online store.
One standout upgrade is the new interface, which now includes a dedicated Laundry Drying button. This activates a four-hour cycle specifically designed to dry clothes efficiently, using up to 50% less energy than a conventional tumble dryer.
Both models are also Quiet Mark certified for ultra-quiet operation, with noise levels as low as 36dB in Night Mode. A 24-hour timer also ensures uninterrupted sleep. The 20-litre version extracts up to 20 litres of moisture per day and is suitable for rooms up to 40m². The more powerful 30-litre model can remove up to 30 litres daily, making it ideal for spaces up to 50m².
Notably, the Duux Smart app has also received improvements – one of the key areas highlighted in our original review. It's great to see this feedback addressed, and we look forward to diving deeper into the differences between the old and new Bora models.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
