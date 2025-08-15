Latest DJI Mini 5 Pro leaks reveal ‘C0’ sticker, 1-inch camera, and big redesign clues

Just weeks after initial rumours teased LiDAR and a larger sensor, new leaks have revealed a much clearer picture of the DJI Mini 5 Pro, and it looks like DJI is gearing up to deliver its most powerful sub-250g drone yet.

According to detailed coverage from DroneXL, the Mini 5 Pro has appeared in photos bearing a "C0" classification label, which suggests the drone will officially weigh under the 249g limit, keeping it exempt from stricter drone regulations in many regions, including the UK and EU.

But even with that featherweight frame, the leaks point to a 1-inch sensor paired with a 24mm f/1.8 lens, a new 48mm medium-tele crop mode (not a dedicated lens, though), and support for 4K/120fps video.

That would make the Mini 5 Pro a compelling tool for travel creators and solo shooters looking to elevate their footage without bumping into airspace restrictions.

We also expect to see an upgraded gimbal system allowing 225–330 degrees of rotation, and a clever new side button that may enable the drone to launch without a controller, much like the DJI Neo and DJI Flip drones.

Tap-to-fly and whisper-quiet rotors?

Other notable upgrades include tap-and-twist propeller mounts for tool-free blade swaps, redesigned low-noise tips, and possible OcuSync 4+ transmission with a max range of up to 25km, according to TechRadar.

Battery leaks also suggest a move to a 33.5Wh capacity pack, significantly larger than the Mini 4 Pro’s ~19Wh cell, and potentially offering 36-45 minutes of flight time.

However, leaked packaging images appear to omit the "<249g" marking, raising questions about regional weight variations or different battery options depending on location.

So when is it coming?

The drone was initially tipped for a 7 August release – which goes to show just how unreliable these leaks can be – but the latest reports suggest a possible delay, with September 2025 now the more likely launch window.

Expect compatibility with existing Mini 3 and Mini 4 Pro batteries, which would be great news for upgraders.

Until DJI makes it official, these features remain speculative. Taken together, though, the leaks we've heard so far paint a picture of a Mini drone that’s not just more powerful but more versatile than ever before.