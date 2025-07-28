Move over Samsung – there’s a new luxury smart appliance brand in town

QUICK SUMMARY ASKO has just unveiled its latest premium appliance line – the Scandinavian Laundry Care 2.0 collection. The range includes three distinct models, each designed to suit different design preferences and household needs. It features both high-performance washing machines and tumble dryers, all built with ASKO’s signature focus on quality, functionality and design. The collection will be available from selected retailers starting in August, with prices starting at £999 (approximately $1300).

When it comes to large kitchen appliances, there are always a few big names that dominate the conversation. However, if you're aiming for that next level of luxury – the kind of appliances that not only perform beautifully but also turn heads – the options get a little more exclusive. LG is definitely one to watch (I recently had the chance to check out its latest lineup at its HQ) but I’ve recently come across another brand that deserves your attention.

Founded way back in 1950 in Vara, Sweden, ASKO has grown into a global brand known for premium kitchen, laundry and professional-grade appliances. Today, it's introduced its new Scandinavian Laundry Care 2.0 range – a beautifully designed trio of laundry models that are not only smart, but seriously stylish.

(Image credit: ASKO)

The collection includes three models – Classic, Logic and Style – that are all tailored for different tastes and household needs. The range features both washing machines and tumble dryers, built with ASKO’s signature focus on performance, hygiene and sustainability.

A key feature in the new range is ASKO’s exclusive Steel Seal design, which replaces the traditional rubber door seal with stainless steel. This upgrade makes the machines up to 95% more effective at eliminating bacteria and allergens, which is a major advantage for allergy-prone households. It’s also earned Sensitive Choice accreditation, reinforcing its health-conscious credentials.

On the tech side, the machines are packed with intelligent features like Pro Wash, Super Rinse and Sensi Save, all designed to optimise water and energy use without compromising on performance. The Auto Dose system also takes care of detergent levels for you, delivering the right amount with every wash to avoid waste and ensure consistent results.

(Image credit: ASKO)

ASKO has thought about the small details as well, including a discreet pull-out ironing board and a smartly designed laundry basket that blends seamlessly into your setup. It’s all part of their commitment to sleek, functional Scandinavian design that looks just as good as it works.

Prices for the Scandinavian Laundry Care 2.0 range start at £999 (around $1300) and will be available from selected retailers starting in August.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors