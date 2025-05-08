5 reasons why Smeg's new soda maker is my favourite kitchen gadget so far

I won't bore you with the many reasons I love Smeg kitchen appliances, although you can probably guess a few. There’s just something about that perfect mix of top-tier functionality and gorgeous design that gets me every time, and if I could, I’d honestly deck out my entire kitchen. So, when I heard it was launching its first-ever soda maker, you bet I got a little excited.

Most people instantly think of SodaStream when they hear of soda makers, and sure, there are a few other brands trying their hand at it lately. However, when Smeg puts its name on something, you know it’s going to be good...and the Smeg Soda Maker is no exception.

I've been mesmerised since the moment it landed on my doorstep, and I’ve somehow managed to narrow down everything I love about it into five key reasons. Trust me – it wasn't an easy task.

1. Premium design

Most people associate Smeg with that retro 60s vibe, especially when it comes to products like the iconic KLF03 kettle or the TSF01 toaster. However, Smeg recently launched its Collezione range – embracing matte finishes and a more modern aesthetic – which the soda maker fits into perfectly.

It comes in four stunning matte shades, including Smeg’s colour of the year, Emerald Green. I’ve been testing the white version, and it’s beautifully minimalist.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

2. It's portable

Okay, I know most soda makers are technically portable since they run on gas canisters, but there’s just something so satisfying about owning a luxury appliance that you can literally take anywhere.

It lived on my kitchen counter for the most part, but it did make a guest appearance outside during a sunny bank holiday with friends.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

3. It can make up to 60 litres of sparkling water

With just one canister, the Smeg Soda Maker can produce up to 60 litres of sparkling water. That’s a lot of fizz, so if you’re someone who buys sparkling water regularly, it's a total game-changer.

Lately, I’ve been making a bottle in the morning and popping it in the fridge, then adding an electrolyte tablet when I’m ready to drink. It makes me feel like I've just grabbed a can of Fanta from the fridge – but so much healthier.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

4. Easy to use

The Smeg Soda Maker is incredibly simple to use – you just have to screw the bottle into place and twist the front dial to your preferred level of carbonation. Whether you like just a little sparkle or full fizz-town, you’re covered.

I also noticed how quickly and securely the bottle locks in, meaning you don't have to hold it in place forever whilst it grips. This makes the whole process smoother and faster.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

5. It comes with a CO2 canister included

At £149.95, the Smeg Soda Maker is definitely a premium buy, but it does come with a CO2 canister when you order directly from Smeg.

Considering canisters typically cost around £50 for a two-pack, you’re already saving a bit upfront.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

I can honestly say I don’t think I could go without the Smeg Soda Maker now...and yes, once this test unit goes back, I’ll be buying one for myself immediately.